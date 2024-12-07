Trending topics:
La Liga

Where to watch Girona vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Real Madrid will visit Girona in a Matchday 16 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here’s all the essential information for fans in the USA, including kickoff times and where to catch the action on TV and streaming platforms.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© IMAGO / PressinphotoKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

By Leonardo Herrera

Girona will face off against Real Madrid in a Matchday 16 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Fans in the United States can look forward to an exciting clash, with all the action available live. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch via TV and streaming.

[Watch Girona vs Real Madrid online in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid will aim to rebound from a midweek setback after a 2-1 loss to Athletic Bilbao in The Old Classic. The defeat widened their gap behind Barcelona, who cruised past Mallorca 5-1, to four points in the La Liga standings.

Kylian Mbappe and his teammates now face Girona, a side struggling to match last season’s form but still hovering near the European qualification spots. Girona will look to capitalize on any opportunity to close the gap on the teams ahead, while Madrid seek a crucial win to tighten the title race.

Advertisement

When will the Girona vs Real Madrid match be played?

Girona face Real Madrid on Saturday, December 7, in Matchday 16 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement
Ivan Martin of Girona – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Ivan Martin of Girona – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Girona vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Video: Kylian Mbappe misses penalty with Real Madrid for second straight game

see also

Video: Kylian Mbappe misses penalty with Real Madrid for second straight game

How to watch Girona vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Girona and Real Madrid, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo, or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Where to watch Georgia vs Texas live in the USA: 2024 College Football
College Football

Where to watch Georgia vs Texas live in the USA: 2024 College Football

Lionel Messi warns rest of the league with special message to Inter Miami fans ahead of MLS Cup Final
Soccer

Lionel Messi warns rest of the league with special message to Inter Miami fans ahead of MLS Cup Final

NFL News: George Pickens adds pressure on Mike Tomlin and Steelers after very controversial comments
NFL

NFL News: George Pickens adds pressure on Mike Tomlin and Steelers after very controversial comments

Where to watch LA Galaxy vs New York RB live in the USA: 2024 MLS final
Soccer

Where to watch LA Galaxy vs New York RB live in the USA: 2024 MLS final

Better Collective Logo