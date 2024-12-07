Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will face one of the biggest challenges of the season when they take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers for the second time at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs have an 11-1 record, and with a home victory, they would secure the AFC West title for the ninth consecutive year. An impressive achievement that would represent the first step toward a greater goal.

Patrick Mahomes and his teammates are trying to win a third consecutive Super Bowl, but injuries have undoubtedly been the biggest obstacle. There is important news heading into the game against the Chargers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is injured on the Kansas City Chiefs right now?

Andy Reid released the final injury report ahead of the game between the Chiefs and Chargers. The highlight is that Mecole Hardman is listed as questionable due to a knee issue after missing Friday’s practice.

Advertisement

The good news for the Chiefs is that, according to the latest information, Noah Gray (shoulder), Charles Omenihu (knee), and Jawaan Taylor (knee) are expected to be available after participating in almost all practices.

Advertisement

see also Patrick Mahomes sends strong response to critics who don't believe Chiefs can win Super Bowl

However, the most anticipated decision in recent weeks will be at the left tackle position. D.J. Humphries is available and is set to make his debut as a starter following issues with Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia.