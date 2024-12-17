Andy Reid, the revered head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, has transformed the team into an NFL powerhouse since his arrival in 2013. Under his leadership, they have achieved multiple division titles and major championships.

Known for his innovative offensive mind and ability to develop talent, he has been instrumental in the growth of star players like quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, among other big stars.

His strategic approach and leadership have propelled the Chiefs to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls, an unprecedented feat. Beyond the victories, he has also become the highest-paid coach in the league.

Andy Reid’s salary and contract with the Chiefs

Andy Reid, the architect behind the Chiefs’ success, has solidified his position not only in the NFL but also in the financial realm of coaching. In April 2024, he signed a five-year, $100 million contract extension, according to Marca.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 10, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

Thanks to his new deal, he became the highest-paid coach in the NFL, with an annual salary of $20 million, as Sportico reported. This reflects the recognition of his leadership, which has guided the team to three Super Bowl titles.

With their sights set on a historic third consecutive championship, Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs players aim to etch their names in NFL history, chasing an unprecedented achievement in the league.

Andy Reid’s earnings with the Chiefs through years

Andy Reid has had an outstanding tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs, marked by a steady evolution in his contracts and salaries, reflecting his success and value to the franchise.

When he was hired as head coach in 2013, he signed an initial five-year contract, marking the start of a new era. Although specific figures were not publicly disclosed, it laid the foundation for the team’s stability and growth.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the first half of the game against the Indianapolis Colts on September 25, 2022. (Source: Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

In 2017, after leading the Chiefs to multiple playoff appearances, he secured a five-year extension worth over $40 million, with an average annual salary of more than $8 million, according to sources like Spotrac.

By 2020, after guiding the team to a Super Bowl LIV victory, the popular and talented coach signed a six-year contract extension, valid through 2025, which included an annual salary of $12 million.

Finally, in 2024, after establishing the Chiefs as a modern dynasty with three Super Bowl titles, Reid signed a five-year extension, which remains in effect and ensures he continues to lead Patrick Mahomes and the team.

How many years does Andy Reid have left in the Chiefs?

Andy Reid has a current contract as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs through the 2029 season, which means he still has five more years leading the team and remains the league’s highest-paid figure at least until 2024.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field in 2023. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Despite speculation about his possible retirement, especially after his hospitalization in 2021, he has made it clear that he does not plan to step down anytime soon. Following the Super Bowl LVIII victory, he stated, “Today is not the day” to talk about retirement.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has also expressed that he sees no signs of Reid considering retirement in the near future, emphasizing his dedication and enjoyment in his current role, according to The Sun.

At 66, Andy feels revitalized by the team’s recent success and the presence of key players like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is under contract until 2031. This combination promises to keep the team at the top of the NFL.