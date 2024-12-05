Travis Kelce is much more than just a standout player for the Kansas City Chiefs— he has become one of the most recognized faces in the NFL, thanks to his incredible ability to catch the ball and his knack for making decisive plays.

His achievements, including three Super Bowl victories, have cemented his legacy as one of the most complete tight ends in recent league history. Since the start of his career, he has been a key piece of the Chiefs’ offense.

In 2024, he was nominated as “Man of the Year” by the NFL, adding to the long list of great moments he’s experienced lately. His fame and skill have brought him good rewards, such as a big salary and contract with Andy Reid‘s team.

Travis Kelce’s salary and contract with the Chiefs

Travis Kelce, the star of the Kansas City Chiefs, has an impressive salary that reflects his status as one of the best players in the NFL. For the 2024 season, his base salary is approximately $14.3 million, according to Spotrac.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 04, 2024. (Source: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The total potential value is $17.125 million when including bonuses. Additionally, his contract extends over the next few years, with a salary cap impact of up to $34.25 million, according to Marca and AS USA.

This salary is just one part of his earnings, as Kelce also earns significant income from sponsorships and advertising deals, significantly increasing his fortune off the field, making him one of the richest players on the team.

Travis Kelce’s earnings with the Chiefs through years

Over the years, Kelce has earned significant income, especially since becoming the standout tight end for the Chiefs, as he has also risen to stardom with his charisma and and extravagant personality.

His earnings have grown considerably. By the end of the 2023 season, he had earned nearly $93.94 million through his contracts. His new deal for 2024 also includes a $250,000 workout bonus.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during warmups before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in 2024. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Kelce’s performance remains outstanding despite his age, and his financial success mirrors his on-field impact, with projections suggesting he could earn over $112 million by the end of the 2025 season.

The Chiefs recognize his contribution to the team’s success, especially for his pivotal role in their Super Bowl victories alongside Patrick Mahomes. His earnings list is extensive, but here are the figures for the last few years:

Year Earnings 2018 $8.1 million 2019 $8.8 million 2020 $9.3 million 2021 $11.8 million 2022 $10.5 million 2023 $12.3 million 2024 $17 million

How many years does Travis Kelce have left in the Chiefs?

The popular tight end signed a two-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, which will keep him there until 2027 and guarantees his presence on the team in the near future, further increasing his net worth.

Travis Kelce’s net worth has been growing since joining the team under the leadership of respected head coach Andy Reid. The extension could indicate that the 35-year-old player might end his career with the Chiefs​.