Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs meet in a Week 1 game of the 2022-2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will be held at State Farm Stadium on September 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home team is ready to play against a big favorite.

The Cardinals can take all the criticism but it is undeniable that they have a good quarterback and an offensive line capable of winning any game. This year could be special for Kyler Murray, not only because of his new contract, but also because he and the franchise could go as far as a conference championship game.

The Chiefs are favorites like in the last five years, with Mahomes everything is possible but most of the NFL teams already know the team's offensive system. They are limited if Mahomes can't play to the max.

Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs: Match Information

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Time: 4:25 PM (ET)

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs: Storylines

In 2021 the Cardinals won 11 games and lost only six, the team was lethal, Murray played like never before and the Cardinals won the first seven weeks of last season in a row. But the team was crushed during the Wild Card playoff game against the defending champion Rams, 11-34.

Fans and analysts expect the Chiefs to offer a new offensive system in 2022 as most defensive lines in the league already know how to stop Mahomes and if that happens again they are unlikely to make it to another Super Bowl.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 1 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions And Odds

Arizona Cardinals are underdogs at home with +6.5 ATS and 3.20 moneyline that will pay $320 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a good offense but the visitors are favorites. Kansas City Chiefs are favorites with -6.5 and 1.36 moneyline. The totals are offered at 53.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 1 game is: Chiefs -6.5.

BetMGM Arizona Cardinals +6.5 / 3.20 Totals 53.5 Kansas City Chiefs -6.5 / 1.36

