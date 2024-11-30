Baker Mayfield, the quarterback currently playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has managed to turn his on-field talent into a steady source of income, particularly through his National Football League contract.

After a standout start with the Cleveland Browns, where he was chosen as the first overall pick in the 2018 draft, he has experienced moments of glory as well as challenges, but has consistently shown impressive resilience.

Since joining the Buccaneers in 2024, he has proven that his success is not only measured by victories on the field but also by his ability to capitalize on opportunities off the field. Here, check out everything about his fortune…

What is Baker Mayfield’s net worth?

Baker Mayfield, the NFL quarterback who currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has amassed a considerable fortune over time, with Sportskeeda reporting that his net worth is $20 million as of 2024.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws passes ahead of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

He has had a varied career, playing for several teams, including the Cleveland Browns, the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams, before settling with the Buccaneers, where he currently earns an annual salary of $33 million.

His wealth comes from his NFL contracts, including a notable three-year deal worth $100 million with the Buccaneers in March 2024, with $50 million guaranteed. The renewal reflects the franchise’s confidence in him.

His early achievements, such as winning the Heisman Trophy in college and being selected as the first pick in the 2018 NFL draft, contributed significantly to his success and ability to build his financial empire.

Baker Mayfield’s career earnings over the years

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 2023 | $4 million

Carolina Panthers – 2022 | $3.5 million

Houston Texans – 2022 | $10.5 million

Los Angeles Rams – 2022 | $1.3 million

Houston Texans – 2021 | $5.1 million

Houston Texans – 2020 | $3.6 million

Houston Texans – 2019 | $2 million

Houston Texans – 2018 | $22.3 million

Baker Mayfield’s endorsements

With his growing popularity both on and off the field, Baker Mayfield has signed several endorsement deals with globally recognized brands, such as Panini, with which he has had a sponsorship relationship through collectible cards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is introduced ahead of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

The star earns approximately $10 million from his endorsements. One of the standout aspects of his endorsement career is his partnership with Progressive Insurance, one of the largest insurance companies in the United States.

He starred in a series of television commercials for the brand, where he plays a character in a somewhat humorous situation, playing on his image as the “reliable and fun guy”, according to Pro Football Network.

In addition to Progressive and Panini, the player has worked with other major brands such as Adidas, Monster Energy, Head & Shoulders and EA Sports video games, which included him in their popular Madden NFL series.

