Bears make shocking decision involving Caleb Williams for 2026 Wild Card game vs Packers

Caleb Williams will play in his first NFL playoffs in 2026. The challenge is significant, which is why the Chicago Bears are preparing to make a major adjustment to his offense for the Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers.

For the 2025 NFL season, the Bears hired Ben Johnson, widely regarded as one of the brightest offensive minds in football. His creative and unexpected play designs have often left defenses guessing, but it appears he plans to keep those exotic concepts on hold for the postseason.

The former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator told reporters that his focus will be on executing a productive and efficient game plan against the Packers. Johnson emphasized that his priority is winning the game, not showcasing flashy or unconventional plays.

“I’m rooted in the fundamentals, particularly in games like this,” Johnson told reporters on Thursday. “It’s about blocking, it’s about tackling, it’s about catching the ball, it’s about ball security. Things of that nature come to the forefront. I’m more concerned about playing sound football, putting our guys in the right spot. We’ve got a lot of talented players and you just want them to play fast, play confident, and put them in good spots. That’s what we’re concerned about as a coaching staff.”

Ben Johnson wants Caleb Williams to feel comfortable

Caleb Williams entered the NFL in 2024 as the first overall pick, and with that status comes immense expectations. Ben Johnson is fully aware of the pressure Williams could face in his first playoff appearance.

While Chicago’s offense has thrived at times using Johnson’s trick plays, the head coach understands that simplicity and efficiency can help Williams avoid costly mistakes. A streamlined approach could allow the quarterback to play faster and more confidently in a high-stakes NFC North matchup against Green Bay.

That said, leaving the exotic plays out of the game plan could also be strategic misdirection. By lowering the Packers’ expectations, Johnson may still have a surprise or two ready if the situation demands it.

Are the Bears favorites to defeat the Packers?

Yes, the Chicago Bears enter the 2026 Wild Card round as favorites against the Packers. They captured the NFC North title for the first time since 2018 in Ben Johnson’s first season as head coach.

Chicago split the 2025 regular-season series 1-1 against Green Bay. However, with home-field advantage in the Wild Card round and the Packers dealing with multiple injuries, the Bears appear to have the edge heading into this playoff showdown against their division rivals.

