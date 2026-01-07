Trending topics:
Most consecutive wins in NFL: The longest winning streaks ever

The NFL has seen moments when consecutive wins turned into something bigger. These longest winning streaks didn’t just fill the standings — they altered seasons, reputations and the league’s sense of dominance.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Dallas Clark #44 of the Indianapolis Colts in 2008.
In a league built on parity, winning once is never guaranteed. Winning again is harder. But every so often, an NFL team finds a rhythm that defies logic, stacking victories until the streak itself becomes part of the season’s identity.

The longest winning streaks ever recorded didn’t happen by accident. They were forged through dominance, timing, and resilience—moments when momentum outweighed matchup and the league was forced to keep count, week after week.

Some of them unfolded quietly, others under constant national spotlight. Regular-season runs bled into playoff pushes, while schedules, injuries and rivalries added pressure that made each consecutive win heavier than the last.

Which teams have the longest winning streaks in NFL?

Few teams in National Football League history have ever come close to redefining what “dominance” means the way the Indianapolis Colts did at the end of the 2008 season and the start of 2009.

Under quarterback Peyton Manning, they closed 2008 with nine straight wins before opening the next season with 14 more — a combined 23 consecutive regular-season victories that still stands as the longest streak in league history.

Peyton Manning in 2008 (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning in 2008 (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

What makes this run extraordinary isn’t just the total, but the context: injuries, travel and the grind of a 16-game schedule make consistency elusive in the NFL. Yet for that stretch across two seasons, they played with an almost mechanical precision that left rivals searching for answers.

Before the Colts rewrote the record book, the New England Patriots raised the bar with their own historic run. Between 2006 and 2008, they won 21 straight regular-season games, a streak that came during the heart of the Belichick-Brady era.

Week after week, the Patriots blended strategic depth with veteran poise. Though that run didn’t culminate in an unbeaten season or a Super Bowl crown, its arc underscored how difficult it is to stay at the top in the modern league.

TeamGamesSeasons
Indianapolis Colts232008
2009
New England Patriots212006
2007
2008
New England Patriots182003
2004
Carolina Panthers182014
2015
Chicago Bears171933
1934
Denver Broncos172012
2013
Chicago Bears161941
1942
Cleveland Browns161947
1948
Miami Dolphins161971
1972
1973
Miami Dolphins161983
1984
Pittsburgh Steelers162004
2005
San Francisco 49ers152022
2023
Green Bay Packers152010
2011
San Francisco 49ers151989
1990
Los Angeles Chargers151960
1961
Baltimore Ravens142019
2020
Denver Broncos141997
1998
Oakland Raiders141976
1977
Oakland Raiders141967
1968
Los Angeles Rams141967
1968
(Source: ESPN)
ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
