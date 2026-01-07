Most consecutive wins in NFL: The longest winning streaks ever

In a league built on parity, winning once is never guaranteed. Winning again is harder. But every so often, an NFL team finds a rhythm that defies logic, stacking victories until the streak itself becomes part of the season’s identity.
The longest winning streaks ever recorded didn’t happen by accident. They were forged through dominance, timing, and resilience—moments when momentum outweighed matchup and the league was forced to keep count, week after week.
Some of them unfolded quietly, others under constant national spotlight. Regular-season runs bled into playoff pushes, while schedules, injuries and rivalries added pressure that made each consecutive win heavier than the last.
Which teams have the longest winning streaks in NFL?
Few teams in National Football League history have ever come close to redefining what “dominance” means the way the Indianapolis Colts did at the end of the 2008 season and the start of 2009.
Under quarterback Peyton Manning, they closed 2008 with nine straight wins before opening the next season with 14 more — a combined 23 consecutive regular-season victories that still stands as the longest streak in league history.
Peyton Manning in 2008 (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
What makes this run extraordinary isn’t just the total, but the context: injuries, travel and the grind of a 16-game schedule make consistency elusive in the NFL. Yet for that stretch across two seasons, they played with an almost mechanical precision that left rivals searching for answers.
Before the Colts rewrote the record book, the New England Patriots raised the bar with their own historic run. Between 2006 and 2008, they won 21 straight regular-season games, a streak that came during the heart of the Belichick-Brady era.
Week after week, the Patriots blended strategic depth with veteran poise. Though that run didn’t culminate in an unbeaten season or a Super Bowl crown, its arc underscored how difficult it is to stay at the top in the modern league.
|Team
|Games
|Seasons
|Indianapolis Colts
|23
|2008
2009
|New England Patriots
|21
|2006
2007
2008
|New England Patriots
|18
|2003
2004
|Carolina Panthers
|18
|2014
2015
|Chicago Bears
|17
|1933
1934
|Denver Broncos
|17
|2012
2013
|Chicago Bears
|16
|1941
1942
|Cleveland Browns
|16
|1947
1948
|Miami Dolphins
|16
|1971
1972
1973
|Miami Dolphins
|16
|1983
1984
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|16
|2004
2005
|San Francisco 49ers
|15
|2022
2023
|Green Bay Packers
|15
|2010
2011
|San Francisco 49ers
|15
|1989
1990
|Los Angeles Chargers
|15
|1960
1961
|Baltimore Ravens
|14
|2019
2020
|Denver Broncos
|14
|1997
1998
|Oakland Raiders
|14
|1976
1977
|Oakland Raiders
|14
|1967
1968
|Los Angeles Rams
|14
|1967
1968