Packers officially cut a quarterback to add another player behind Jordan Love before playoffs

Next weekend, the Green Bay Packers will officially begin their NFL playoffs run, and it will be no less than a divisional clash against the Chicago Bears. Jordan Love will face the tough task of leading his team to the next stage, aiming to position a historic franchise once again on the path to the Super Bowl.

Clayton Tune had the privilege of taking the field at US Bank Stadium last weekend as the Packers’ starting QB. However, his stint in Wisconsin came to an end, as he was released by the franchise ahead of the postseason.

The news was announced by journalist Adam Schefter on his X account, where he also revealed that the Packers have signed QB Desmond Ridder to their active roster from the practice squad, as well as adding WR Julian Hicks, WR Kisean Johnson, and TE Messiah Swinson to their practice squad.

The brief Packers journey of Clayton Tune

In his recent appearances for the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Clayton Tune struggled to find his rhythm, posting a combined 42 passing yards, no touchdowns, and one interception over two games.

Clayton Tune #6 of the Green Bay Packers.

After coming off the bench in a relief role against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17, Tune was named the starter for the regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. However, he found little success against the Vikings’ aggressive defense, completing 6 of 11 passes for just 34 yards and finishing with a dismal 7.9 QBR.

Looking ahead to the Bears

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are set to meet for a high-stakes showdown in the NFC Wild Card Round on Saturday, January 10, 2026. The game will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. CT).