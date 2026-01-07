Trending topics:
NFL

Packers officially cut a quarterback to add another player behind Jordan Love before playoffs

Thinking about the upcoming playoffs, the Green Bay Packers made an interesting move behind Jordan Love.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers.
© Patrick McDermott/Getty ImagesJordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers.

Next weekend, the Green Bay Packers will officially begin their NFL playoffs run, and it will be no less than a divisional clash against the Chicago Bears. Jordan Love will face the tough task of leading his team to the next stage, aiming to position a historic franchise once again on the path to the Super Bowl.

Clayton Tune had the privilege of taking the field at US Bank Stadium last weekend as the Packers’ starting QB. However, his stint in Wisconsin came to an end, as he was released by the franchise ahead of the postseason.

The news was announced by journalist Adam Schefter on his X account, where he also revealed that the Packers have signed QB Desmond Ridder to their active roster from the practice squad, as well as adding WR Julian Hicks, WR Kisean Johnson, and TE Messiah Swinson to their practice squad.

Advertisement

The brief Packers journey of Clayton Tune

In his recent appearances for the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Clayton Tune struggled to find his rhythm, posting a combined 42 passing yards, no touchdowns, and one interception over two games.

Clayton Tune

Clayton Tune #6 of the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement

After coming off the bench in a relief role against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17, Tune was named the starter for the regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. However, he found little success against the Vikings’ aggressive defense, completing 6 of 11 passes for just 34 yards and finishing with a dismal 7.9 QBR.

NFL Rumors: Kevin Stefanski linked to shocking move from Browns to NFC playoff team

see also

NFL Rumors: Kevin Stefanski linked to shocking move from Browns to NFC playoff team

Looking ahead to the Bears

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are set to meet for a high-stakes showdown in the NFC Wild Card Round on Saturday, January 10, 2026. The game will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. CT).

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Why is Clayton Tune and not Jordan Love or Malik Willis starting for Packers vs Vikings today in 2025 NFL Week 18?
NFL

Why is Clayton Tune and not Jordan Love or Malik Willis starting for Packers vs Vikings today in 2025 NFL Week 18?

Packers provide key update on QB situation with Jordan Love and Malik Willis’ injuries ahead of Week 18 game vs Vikings
NFL

Packers provide key update on QB situation with Jordan Love and Malik Willis’ injuries ahead of Week 18 game vs Vikings

Matt LaFleur sets record straight on Packers QB job as Malik Willis shines in Jordan Love’s absence
NFL

Matt LaFleur sets record straight on Packers QB job as Malik Willis shines in Jordan Love’s absence

Not Bill Belichick: NY Giants to interview another Super Bowl champion for HC job
NFL

Not Bill Belichick: NY Giants to interview another Super Bowl champion for HC job

Better Collective Logo