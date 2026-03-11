Mexico could once again turn to Memo Ochoa for another World Cup with Malagon out to injury

With the kickoff of the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, host nation Mexico have been dealt a massive blow. Starting goalkeeper Luis Malagon has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon. In his absence, 40-year-old icon Memo Ochoa is reportedly being considered for a dramatic return to El Tri.

According to Mexican national team insider David Medrano, the Mexican Football Federation has already established contact with AEL Limassol to manage Ochoa‘s availability for the upcoming FIFA international window.

Javier Aguirre’s side is scheduled to play two high-profile friendlies in March. First, they will host Portugal on March 28 at the Estadio Azteca, followed by a final preparation match against Belgium on March 31 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Should he receive the call-up, Ochoa would be on the path to making history by potentially securing a spot on the final roster for what would be his sixth World Cup appearance.

Guillermo Ochoa during a 2022 World Cup game vs Argentina. (Getty Images)

However, the veteran will face stiff competition for the starting role, as Carlos Acevedo, Andres Gudiño, Raul Rangel, and Andres Sanchez are all vying to fill the void left by Malagon.

Ochoa could make history alongisde Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

If the legendary goalkeeper secures a spot on Mexico’s final roster for the 2026 World Cup, he will become one of the first players ever to participate in six different editions of the tournament.

This potential milestone would place him in an ultra-elite category alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, both of whom are also expected to represent their nations in their record-breaking sixth World Cups this summer.

While the three legends have already appeared in five tournaments, 2026 represents a final run that would break a tie with historical icons like Lothar Matthaus and Rafael Marquez.

Players with five World Cup appearances