Trending topics:
world cup

Mexico could once again turn to Memo Ochoa for another World Cup with Malagon out to injury

Following the severe injury to goalkeeper Luis Malagon, Mexico could see the return of the legendary Memo Ochoa to the squad for the 2026 World Cup.

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico.
© Getty ImagesGuillermo Ochoa of Mexico.

With the kickoff of the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, host nation Mexico have been dealt a massive blow. Starting goalkeeper Luis Malagon has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon. In his absence, 40-year-old icon Memo Ochoa is reportedly being considered for a dramatic return to El Tri.

According to Mexican national team insider David Medrano, the Mexican Football Federation has already established contact with AEL Limassol to manage Ochoa‘s availability for the upcoming FIFA international window.

Javier Aguirre’s side is scheduled to play two high-profile friendlies in March. First, they will host Portugal on March 28 at the Estadio Azteca, followed by a final preparation match against Belgium on March 31 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Advertisement

Should he receive the call-up, Ochoa would be on the path to making history by potentially securing a spot on the final roster for what would be his sixth World Cup appearance.

Guillermo Ochoa during a 2022 World Cup game vs Argentina. (Getty Images)
Advertisement

However, the veteran will face stiff competition for the starting role, as Carlos Acevedo, Andres Gudiño, Raul Rangel, and Andres Sanchez are all vying to fill the void left by Malagon.

Ochoa could make history alongisde Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Not Argentina: FIFA president Gianni Infantino reveals his candidate to win the 2026 World Cup

see also

Not Argentina: FIFA president Gianni Infantino reveals his candidate to win the 2026 World Cup

If the legendary goalkeeper secures a spot on Mexico’s final roster for the 2026 World Cup, he will become one of the first players ever to participate in six different editions of the tournament.

Advertisement

This potential milestone would place him in an ultra-elite category alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, both of whom are also expected to represent their nations in their record-breaking sixth World Cups this summer.

While the three legends have already appeared in five tournaments, 2026 represents a final run that would break a tie with historical icons like Lothar Matthaus and Rafael Marquez.

Advertisement

Players with five World Cup appearances

  • Antonio Carbajal (Mexico): 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966
  • Lothar Matthaus (Germany): 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998
  • Rafael Marquez (Mexico): 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018
  • Gianluigi Buffon (Italy): 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014
  • Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022
  • Lionel Messi (Argentina): 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022
  • Andres Guardado (Mexico): 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022
  • Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico): 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022
Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
Mexican player eligible for Argentina not interested in representing La Albiceleste
Soccer

Mexican player eligible for Argentina not interested in representing La Albiceleste

Not Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid and Mexican legend Hugo Sánchez names the greatest player of all time
Soccer

Not Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid and Mexican legend Hugo Sánchez names the greatest player of all time

What happens if Mexico win, draw or lose vs Canada in CONCACAF Nations League semifinals?
Soccer

What happens if Mexico win, draw or lose vs Canada in CONCACAF Nations League semifinals?

Concacaf World Cup qualifying: Mexico vs USMNT | Bets, Odds, Parlays, Best Lines
Sports Betting

Concacaf World Cup qualifying: Mexico vs USMNT | Bets, Odds, Parlays, Best Lines

Better Collective Logo