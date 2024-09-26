Trending topics:
Bears News: Caleb Williams receives surprising message from Rams' key rival ahead NFL Sunday game

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams received a surprising statement from a key Los Angeles Rams player ahead of the teams' clash in NFL Week 4.

Caleb Williams, quarterback of the Chicago Bears
© Nick Cammett/Getty ImagesCaleb Williams, quarterback of the Chicago Bears

By Ignacio Cairola

Praise between rivals is not a common occurrence before a season-defining game, but a key Los Angeles Rams figure sent a surprising message to Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams in the lead-up to the upcoming NFL game between the two teams.

The author of the statement is none other than Matthew Stafford, the Rams‘ quarterback, who said: “Williams is obviously very talented and is going to have a great career. The surprising praise comes from one Pick 1 to another. Stafford was the first overall selection in the 2009 Draft when he signed with the Detroit Lions.

“My first season in the NFL was tough, we were a rebuilding team and I had a lot of ups and downs,” said the now 36-year-old veteran Stafford, drawing parallels to Williams’ mistakes in Week 2 loss against the Houston Texans. He made a difference in his first professional version compared to the Bears’ rookie. “Williams makes plays every week that you see on TV that blow you away as a quarterback, he’s unbelievable,” said the Rams player.

“He seems like a smart kid, obviously. I’m sure he’ll understand it better and better as he continues to play,” the Rams’ experienced quarterback Stafford finished with advice. Despite the phrases, the veteran will have a chance to make his experience count against the Bears on Sunday afternoon.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 08, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 08, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Caleb Williams’ 2024 NFL stats

2024 Draft Pick 1 Caleb Williams is making waves in his first NFL season. Through the first three weeks, he has completed 59.3% of his passes for 630 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Those are remarkable numbers for a rookie taking his first steps in professional football.

NFL News: Bears\&#039; DJ Moore sets record straight on viral reaction to Caleb Williams\&#039; mistake

see also

NFL News: Bears" DJ Moore sets record straight on viral reaction to Caleb Williams" mistake

What’s next for the Williams’ Chicago Bears?

Caleb Williams’ Chicago Bears take on the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday in NFL Week 4, the first of several key challenges as they look to climb up the NFC North standings and improve on their 1-2 record. Here are their upcoming games.

  • Week 4 – Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams
  • Week 5 – Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers
  • Week 6 – Chicago Bears vs Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Week 7 – Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

