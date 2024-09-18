NFL News: Caleb Williams breaks silence after mistakes in Bears' loss to Texans

The Chicago Bears‘ 19-13 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season was marked by a poor performance by quarterback Caleb Williams, who was criticized for his mistakes. The player defended himself from the questioning.

Williams threw two interceptions and felt that he was the protagonist of his team’s downfall. Expectations on him are high, considering his level at Southern California Trojans, where he quickly stood out to be selected in the first round, in the first overall pick of the 2024 draft.

“Obviously I made two stupid mistakes that won’t happen again,” Williams said. “I think I got better at getting the ball out of my hands, trying to stay in the right time frame,” the Bears quarterback concluded in his self-criticism. In any case, he completed 23 of 37 attempts against the Texans, an improvement over the 14 of 29 he completed in the season opener.

In his first two career games, Williams completed just 56.1% of his passes for a total of 267 yards. Most troubling is that he has yet to throw a touchdown pass and has nine catches. The rookie has time to improve, though the Bears are in a hurry to project a better post-1 record this early in the season.

Caleb Williams, quarterback of the Chicago Bears

Next Week means another instance of revenge for the former top pick in college football. While 22 is a great age to start being a star, Williams is taking his first steps on a long road.

Chicago Bears upcoming games

The Bears started the 2024 NFL season by defeating the Tennessee Titans 24-17 and it seemed to bode well for Caleb Williams’ first few games. However, the loss to the Houston Texans had him in the spotlight. The start of the season brings interesting challenges for Chicago.



– Week 3: Chicago Bears vs Indianapolis Colts – 09/22

– Week 4: Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams – 09/29

– Week 5: Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers – 10/06