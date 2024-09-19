NFL News: CJ Stroud clears the air on his post-game talk with Caleb Williams after Texans - Bears

After the Houston Texans' victory over the Chicago Bears, CJ Stroud was spotted talking to Caleb Williams. Stroud recently clarified the advice he gave Williams during their conversation.

The Houston Texans secured their second victory in Week 2, defeating the Chicago Bears 19-13. But what caught everyone’s attention wasn’t just the score—it was CJ Stroud offering advice to Caleb Williams, advice that Williams seemed not overly interested in during the exchange.

Recently, Stroud clarified what he said to Williams after the game, where both quarterbacks delivered relatively solid performances. Among the things Stroud mentioned was the respect he has for Caleb Williams.

“I had some of the best advice given to me last year and me and Caleb, I was not trying to treat him like I was trying to ‘little bro’ him or nothing,” Stroud explained. “He knows that, too. I have a ton of respect for him. I told him I have respect for him. But I had so many guys come up to me after games last year and that meant the world to me that those guys even thought about giving me advice. So, I just try to give back to what the game is giving to me. So, I wish him the best.”

CJ Stroud seems to be passing on the same kind of mentorship he received during his rookie season, despite he and Williams being nearly the same age. He made it clear he only wished the best for the Bears’ young quarterback, hoping Williams could find his rhythm just as Stroud did in his early NFL days.

“I want him to do amazing in this league. I think he will. I think that he’ll get his groove, and once you get your rhythm—I didn’t get my rhythm until like Week 3, Week 4. So, I can see his game picking up from here. I don’t think he was trying to be any type of way, he was just upset that they lost. I totally understand. I have a ton of respect for that guy. I want him to do extremely well just like any other guy until we play on that day. And after the game, we can be cool. But I’m definitely rooting for him and want to see him do extremely well.”

HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 15: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans shakes hands with Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears following the game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Williams and Stroud in Week 2

Week 2 marked the second game of the 2024 NFL season for both players. It was also Caleb Williams’ second official outing as the Chicago Bears quarterback. While Williams has yet to throw a touchdown, he showed notable improvement in passing yards, totaling 174 compared to 93 in Week 1.

Stroud, who has now played 17 NFL games, had another strong showing in Week 2. Like Williams, he increased his passing yards, finishing with 260, up 20 from Week 1. Stroud also threw for one touchdown, bringing his total to three for the season and 26 overall.