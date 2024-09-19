NFL News: Bears' DJ Moore sets record straight on viral reaction to Caleb Williams' mistake

The Chicago Bears fell just short of a 2-0 start to the NFL season. Although, the team’s brand new offense has failed to meet expectations and is not quite clicking, yet. The Bears wide receiver DJ Moore went viral on social media as he reacted to a poor decision from rookie quarterback Caleb Williams in the Bears loss to the Houston Texans. Since the clip made waves all over social media, Moore broke the silence on his behavior.

One of the most controversial reactions from Moore came as he asked “What is he doing?” to backup QB Tyson Bagent in reference to Caleb Williams’ performance. However, that was not the only time DJ looked fussed at the game. Often times the cameras panned to Moore as he sat in frustration on the sideline.

“I shouldn’t have shown as much,” Moore said, via NBCSportsChicago. “But it’s a part of the game. Like I said, we were one play away from the game-changing. And we just couldn’t connect. Nobody on offense could connect with the one play or get the one play started to get us on track and go up. It’s football. Everybody is going to have their ups and downs and frustrations.”

Moore led the team with six receptions for 53 yards during the Bears 13-19 loss to the Texans. Williams looked shaky once again, as the rookie threw for just 174 yards and turned the ball over twice.

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears looks on prior to a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

“Obviously I made two stupid mistakes that won’t happen again,” Williams said. “I think I got better at getting the ball out of my hands, trying to stay in the right time frame.”

Williams postgame controversy

It was an ugly outing for Caleb and the Bears on Sunday night as they fell to the Texans in Houston. Many on the roster wanted to leave the field as quickly as possible and turn the page. However, as it is common courtesy in the NFL the quarterbacks met at the 50-yard line and an awkard interaction between CJ Stroud and Caleb Williams took place.

As the reigning OROY shared some knowledge with Williams and encouraged him to keep his head up, Caleb seemed to have his mind on another matter and barely acknowledged Stroud’s generous input. Many aimed at the Bears’ QB and stated he was being a ‘sore loser’. However, Stroud thinks otherwise and stood up for the fellow young quarterback.

“I don’t think he was trying to be any towards me, he’s just upset that they lost. I totally understand,” Stroud said. “I have a ton of respect for that guy and I want him to do extremely well just like any other guy until we play on that day … I’m definitely rooting for him and want to see him do extremely well.“

“I had some of the best advice given to me last year. I was not trying to treat him like I was trying to ‘little bro’ him or nothing. He knows that, too. But I had so many guys come up to me after games last year and that meant the world to me that those guys even thought about giving me advice. So, I just try to give back to what the game is giving to me. So, I wish him the best.”