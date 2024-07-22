With the start of the new NFL season, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have some exciting news to share.

With the new NFL season on the horizon, teams across the country are gearing up for training camps. The Cincinnati Bengals are kicking off their preparations with some of the best news possible.

According to reporter Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced to local media that quarterback Joe Burrow is cleared for contact following his serious injury. This development is particularly significant as training camps starts this week.

While Joe Burrow’s health situation has been clarified heading into the upcoming season, Coach Zac Taylor also addressed the upcoming training sessions. He made it clear that the quarterback will receive rest to prevent any potential injuries that could hinder his performance at the start of the season. Burrow’s return will be managed progressively to ensure he’s in top shape when the games begin.

It’s worth noting that towards the end of last season, in which the Bengals finished with a 9-8 record and missed the playoffs, Joe Burrow suffered a ligament tear in his right wrist. This injury not only forced him to leave the starting lineup but also required surgery to address the issue effectively.

Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bengals’ goals for the upcoming season

Although the Cincinnati Bengals ended last season with a winning record, they unfortunately fell short of their playoff expectations. In response, the organization acted swiftly to bolster the roster around quarterback Joe Burrow, aiming to enhance their talent pool and secure the AFC North title.

The Bengals have made significant moves drafting first-round tackle Amarius Mims and signing veteran free agent Trent Brown. Additionally, they’ve bolstered their skill positions by adding running back Zack Moss, tight end Mike Gesicki, and rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton. With the dynamic duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins already in place, Cincinnati’s offense is set to be a high-powered force this season.

