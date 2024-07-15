As the 2024 NFL season approaches, it seems like Tee Higgins could leave the Cincinnati Bengals soon, so here are some possible landing spots for the wide receiver.

The Cincinnati Bengals may have lowered their chances of winning the upcoming Super Bowl. The AFC North team could lose Tee Higgins soon, so here are some possible landing spots for the wide receiver.

For many analysts, the Bengals are one of the top contenders for the 2024 NFL season. Since Joe Burrow‘s arrival in 2020, the club has significantly improved, boasting a strong roster that has supported the quarterback over the years.

Despite Joe Burrow’s undeniable talent, the team knows he can’t do it all by himself. That’s why they have been adding several players to help him succeed, but now he is set to lose one of them very soon.

Which teams could be interested in Tee Higgins?

Oddsmakers have the Bengals as true contenders to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy this season. The AFC North club has a top-tier quarterback, which is essential for fighting for the championship.

However, Burrow needs to be surrounded by elite players to achieve success. He has two remarkable wide receivers, but one of them could leave in the near future.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Tee Higgins won’t sign a contract extension before the deadline on Monday. He was seeking a new deal, but it seems like the Bengals are not going to offer him one for the upcoming season.

With the franchise tag, Tee Higgins is set to make $21.8 million this year. It is significantly more than what he would make per season under a new contract, but the downside is that it is a one-year deal.

Joe Burrow could lose one of his favorite wide receivers this year.

According to rumors, the Washington Commanders, New York Jets, New England Patriots, and Los Angeles Chargers could be interested in Higgins, but the Bengals have the final say on this matter.

What are Tee Higgins’ salary expectations?

According to Spotrac, Tee Higgins could sign a 5-year, $98.5 million deal with his next team. This would pay him nearly $19.8 million per season, making him one of the top-25 highest-paid wide receivers.

As of today, the Commanders seem like the best landing spot for Higgins. However, it will depend on Brandon Aiyuk’s situation, as he is Washington’s first option if he’s released by the 49ers.