Bengals News: QB Joe Burrow offers strong self-criticism after loss to Chargers

A new defeat for the Cincinnati Bengals, this time at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers, led QB Joe Burrow to offer strong self-criticism regarding his team's campaign.

Without a doubt, one of the biggest disappointments this season in the NFL has been the Cincinnati Bengals . With an inconsistent performance over the first 11 weeks, Zac Taylor’s squad has recorded just 4 wins and 7 losses. After falling to the Los Angeles Chargers , QB Joe Burrow made a candid reflection on his team’s current state.

The latest Sunday Night Football game was no ordinary matchup for the Bengals. Another loss this season hit hard within the locker room, marking a crucial moment for the Cincinnati team. A defeat next game could be decisive for the team’s playoff hopes this season.

After the game at SoFi Stadium, where Justin Herbert’s team claimed a 34-27 victory, it was Joe Burrow himself who spoke to the media, making his feelings clear about the current state of his team.

“This is the most frustrating season I’ve ever had,” Burrow said, per Kelsey Conway on X, (formerly Twitter). When asked to elaborate, he also stated: “Pretty self-explanatory.”

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Additionally, the former LSU player, who is owner of an interesting untold story, was harsh on his current level of play: “We’re not a good enough team. I’ve got to make those plays. We’ve got to make those plays.”

Zac Taylor and the difficult situation of his team

One of the key figures of this franchise, and perhaps the main responsible for the team’s tough situation, is none other than head coach Zac Taylor. After the game against the Chargers, the HC made his feelings clear about the current state of his team.

According to journalist Mike Petraglia, via his X (formerly Twitter) account @Trags, Taylor still holds hope of turning the situation around: “I’ve still got the confidence that we can get this thing done.”

Regarding the possibility of making the playoffs, the HC stated: “We’re not the people who are going to panic because we’re 4-7.” However, he understands the impatience of the fans: “People may not believe that, and I get that.”

Ja’Marr Chase and the frustration over the current situation

Ja’Marr Chase, one of the stars of the Bengals, knows the talent his team possesses, yet things have not gone as planned this season. When asked by the media about why they couldn’t close out the game against the Chargers, Chase was blunt.

“I don’t know. Ask Zac, ask the coaches. Don’t ask me,” Chase told reporters. “That’s not my job. I play football on the field. I don’t call plays for us, you know? So I can’t really do nothing.”

The talented WR is leading the league in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, but unfortunately, it’s not enough to secure victories for this Bengals team.

What’s next for the Cincinnati Bengals?

vs Pittsburgh Steelers, December 1st

vs Dallas Cowboys, December 9th

vs Tennessee Titans, December 15th

vs Cleveland Browns, December 19th

vs Denver Broncos, December 29th

