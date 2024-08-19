Bill Belichick has crucial advice for Sean Payton on how to handle Broncos' QB situation

Sean Payton receives key advice from Bill Belichick on how to handle the quarterback situation in Denver Broncos.

With the NFL season just days away from starting, most teams are still fine-tuning their preparations, with many still deciding how to approach Week 1. This is the case for Sean Payton and his Denver Broncos, who have yet to finalize the situation regarding QB Bo Nix. In light of this, none other than Bill Belichick has weighed in on what to do with the rookie.

The Broncos face the urgent need to perform decently this season and, potentially, make a playoff push. To achieve this, they have placed all their bets on former Oregon Ducks QB Bo Nix in this draft.

The 2023-24 NFL season left the Colorado team with a losing record of 8-9, which placed them third in the AFC West, missing out on the playoffs. Both the management and fans are firmly betting on turning things around this year.

The Broncos are undergoing a restructuring process, and they have yet to designate a franchise player. They are betting on youth for a crucial position like quarterback.

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos smiles after a touchdown during the second half of a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 11, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Head coach Sean Payton has not yet firmly decided what to do with the rookie from Oregon, and on this situation, has weighed in none other than someone with multiple titles throughout his coaching career.

Bill Belichick crucial advices

In an interview with Pat McAfee, it was Bill Belichick who weighed in on the situation with Bo Nix and the Broncos as the upcoming season approaches.

The multiple-time champion coach with Tom Brady at the New England Patriots was decisive: “Sean Payton is gonna go with Bo Nix when he feels like he’s ready to go.. If you’re sure Bo Nix is the guy then you go with him but you don’t turn back. You just stay with him all the way through”.

Belichick and his thoughts on Sean Payton

The former Patriots coach, now retired from the sidelines, also hinted at his opinion regarding Sean Payton’s work with the Broncos.

“Sean Payton is a great Quarterback coach and he’ll have those guys ready to go. He runs a very fast offense and there’s a lot of decision making that has to take place in a hurry. If Sean is comfortable with what Bo can do he’s gonna go with him”.

Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos looks on prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What’s next for the Denver Broncos

After their first two preseason games, in which they secured victories over the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers, the Broncos will wrap up their preseason participation on Sunday, August 25, against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High.

The most important journey begins in Week 1, when Payton’s team travels to Seattle to face none other than the Seahawks on Sunday, September 8, at Lumen Field.