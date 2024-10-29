Bill Belichick suggested the New England Patriots didn't get enough for Joshua Uche, who's joining Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs for the rest of the 2024 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs made yet another big trade to continue helping Andy Reid by getting former New England Patriots pass rusher Joshua Uche on Monday. It didn’t take long for the NFL world to react, with Bill Belichick sharing his thoughts on the deal.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, the legendary head coach tooke some shots at his former team. While Belichick suggested the Chiefs got Uche for a bargain, the 6x Super Bowl champion with the Patriots also believes the change of scenery will help the player get back to his best, claiming that the situation in New England hasn’t helped Uche in the 2024 NFL season.

“Honestly, they (Chiefs) didn’t give up anything in my mind, and then if you like the player and re-sign him, then you re-sign him,” Belichick said. “Look, Josh Uche’s a really good rusher. He hasn’t had a chance to rush much this year for the Patriots because they’ve been behind a lot and the situation hasn’t been good, but he had a big year two years ago.

“Now, he had [Matthew] Judon on the other side of him, so it was two good pass rushers, but he’ll have a lot of opportunities to rush in Kansas City. I think that he’ll really help them. He’s got surprising power for his size, he’s got excellent quickness and a good get-off, and he has some flexibility in coverage. So, I think it’s a good addition for a team that needs another pass rusher, which everybody does. Josh can do that. He’ll definitely help them.”

Josh Uche #55 of the New England Patriots reacts after a game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Patriots only received a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft from the Chiefs in exchange of Uche. Two years after recording a career-high 11.5 sacks, the pass rusher will be looking to rediscover his best form with none other than the defending Super Bowl champions.

Reid happy with Chiefs getting Uche from the Patriots

Belichick, of course, is not the only one who expects Uche to shine for the Chiefs. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Reid also explained how the defensive end/linebacker can help the defense.

“It helps the secondary any pressure you can put on the quarterback,” Reid said, via NESN. “We’re going to add another guy in here with (Joshua) Uche. (Chiefs general manager Brett) Veach has made a trade with the Patriots. So that will be a nice addition, too, going forward. We understand you take care of business up front, it helps everybody.”

The Chiefs’ moves to make room for Uche

The Chiefs were able to include Uche on their 53-man roster by placing tight end Jody Fortson on Injured Reserve. While that move left Reid and Mahomes without another weapon, it allowed the team to immediately activate its newest arrival.

Kansas City had already prepared to make room for a new signing with a smart and necessary move last week. Shortly after getting DeAndre Hopkins, the Chiefs created $5.3 million in cap space by restructuring right tackle Jawaan Taylor’s contract.