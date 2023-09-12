Josh Allen started the 2023 NFL season on the wrong foot, having four turnovers as the Buffalo Bills suffered an overtime loss to the New York Jets in the first Monday Night Football game of the year.

The 27-year-old quarterback got picked by Jets safety Jordan Whitehead three times, while he fumbled the ball late in the fourth quarter. Needless to say, it wasn’t the kind of performance anyone was expecting from him.

Allen took the blame for the result, and even head coach Sean McDermott admitted his quarterback can do much better. Following the Bills’ loss, McDermott called on Allen to play safer from now on.

Sean McDermott says Josh Allen can play ‘smarter’

“He knows, he knows he can play better,” McDermott said, via NFL.com. “I know he’s capable of playing better. He’s capable of playing smarter as well, and he’s got to do that for us, to number one stay healthy and then number two, to take care of the football. He’s more than capable of doing that.”

What’s Josh Allen’s contract at the Buffalo Bills?

In August 2021, Josh Allen signed a $258 million, six-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills, including $150 million in guarantees.