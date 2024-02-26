Even though they’ve become serious contenders since Sean McDermott took over, the Buffalo Bills continue waiting to return to the Super Bowl. However, the head coach is confident his team will go the distance at some point.

“It’s not a matter of if. It’s just a matter of when,” McDermott said about the Bills’ chances of finally winning a Super Bowl, via The Athletic. “That is the relentless pursuit. I believe we’re doing things the right way.“

McDermott has turned Buffalo around, as the franchise only had two winning seasons this century before his arrival in 2017. With him in charge, Buffalo went on to post six winning seasons in seven years.

The Bills have been one of the most consistent teams in the NFL in the last few years, winning four consecutive division titles while making the playoffs in the last five seasons. The lack of playoff success remains a stain in McDermott’s tenure at Highmark Stadium though, as the Bills couldn’t make it past the AFC Championship Game under his tutelage. But the coach claims the championship will eventually come.

“You only fail if you quit, and I’ve never done that. I’ve never been about that,” McDermott added. “Whatever it is, you always figure it out. You always find a way to get there. The only thing left to do for us at this point is win an AFC Championship and win a Super Bowl.”

Bills craving for Super Bowl return

The Bills have one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks in the entire league in Josh Allen, surrounded by a group of star players in offense and a defense that knows how to win games.

The contender tag has been around them for a while now, but they’ve failed to live up to it with a deep postseason run. The closest the team got to the big game was in 2021, when it lost to Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion in the AFC Championship Game.

Buffalo seemed to continue having all the pieces to succeed in the following years, but they lost in the Divisional Round in each of the last three playoffs. The franchise already has a complicated history with the Super Bowl, having infamously lost in the big game in four consecutive appearances between 1991-1994.

With the team struggling to get to the title game more than three decades later while Kansas City continues to dominate, many believe the championship window is closing for the Bills. But McDermott disagrees. Only time will show who is right about this.