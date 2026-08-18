Bo Nix downplays his altercation with Nik Bonitto at Broncos training camp

Bo Nix and Nik Bonitto were involved in an altercation during Denver Broncos training camp. According to the quarterback, it’s simply part of the game.

Training camp can often get heated as preparations intensify ahead of the Week 1 opener. That was the case at the Denver Broncos’ facilities, where Bo Nix and Nik Bonitto were involved in an altercation.

The pass rusher had to be restrained by his teammates after becoming frustrated when his own quarterback grabbed him by the leg. Nix, who should be protected more carefully during practice, took a sack. Sean Payton’s team had an intense session, but the QB played down the incident.

“I love it. It’s football,” Nix said to the press. “It’s getting me ready for the games coming up. It’s a physical practice played by physical people. So it got intense and we were really enjoying it, and sometimes in the dog days of summer, practice gets long and the intensity gets high.”

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Time to protect Nix

Intensity is necessary during practice, especially at this stage of the preseason. However, there is no need to put players’ health at risk, especially when it comes to the team’s biggest stars.

Nik Bonitto #15 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders.

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was far from pleased with what happened during the latest practice. “We don’t want anyone near Bo,” the DC said regarding the altercation.

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Broncos’ upcoming games

Bo Nix is expected to see game action during this stretch of preparation, with the Broncos having two interesting games ahead before the start of the regular season. On Friday, August 21, they will host the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field before wrapping up their preseason at home against the Minnesota Vikings on August 28.

"Super excited, it's always a blast to play at home…for me, all the games feel the same, so it'll be good to get some work in."



Bo Nix is READY to play in a game again #broncoscountry https://t.co/XbXLmN2Ept pic.twitter.com/4Xle05sbu4 — Guerilla Sports (@guerillasports) August 18, 2026

This team’s Week 1 opener will be a high-profile matchup. They will visit Arrowhead on September 14, where they will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.