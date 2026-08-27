NY Yankees’ pending UFA Jazz Chisholm Jr. takes victory lap after silencing critics

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been put through the wringer in the 2026 MLB season. Playing on a contract year, the New York Yankees‘ infielder struggled at the plate all campaign long. However, as he found his footing in recent outings, providing clutch hits in late-game situations for the Yanks, he doubled down on his stance.

What were once considered excuses, Chisholm Jr. is proving were actually logical arguments,. Finally, the ball is in agreement with him. Recently, Chisholm Jr. downplayed his rough year ahead of MLB free agency, and it looks like that mindset was the right one.

“I just feel like the results are now being shown,” Chisholm Jr. stated, via YES Network. “There were a lot of times this season I was hitting the ball hard and it wasn’t dropping. I just had to mentally learn how to let that go and build off of that. Instead of trying different stuff, just stick with it.”

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Chisholm Jr. getting hot

His overall numbers for the 2026 MLB season are still nothing to write home about, and Chisholm Jr. knows it. However, he can’t change what’s done and must only focus on the road ahead. So far, so good. Jazz is now carrying a four-game hitting streak, one away from matching his season best, which he has accomplished twice already.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees.

Over the last four games for the Yankees, Chisholm Jr. has gone 8-for-14 at the plate, including three runs, four RBIs, and a home run. This recent streak allowed Chisholm Jr. to improve his season batting average from .214 to .226. As for the rest of his percentages, Chisholm Jr. registers a .305 OBP, .403 SLG, and .708 OPS.

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Chisholm Jr. leads the AL in stolen bases

In the meantime, Chisholm Jr. has made some good plays, along with some errors at shortstop. What has remained consistent is his base running, as Jazz has stolen three bases in his last four games, climbing to the top of the American League standings with 36 stolen bases on the year.

Chisholm Jr. admitted he doesn’t care about stealing bases as much as he cares about winning the World Series, but his numbers in 2026 are still noteworthy.