NY Giants’ final decision on Odell Beckham Jr. roster spot is reportedly done deal after Calvin Austin injury update

Odell Beckham Jr. might have secured a roster spot with the New York Giants for the 2026 NFL season.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s path to the New York Giants’ 53-man roster may have become considerably clearer after Calvin Austin suffered a season-ending injury. What had been shaping up as a difficult battle between Beckham and Braxton Berrios for the final wide receiver spot could now result in both veterans making the team.

The Giants already had one of the most crowded wide receiver rooms in the NFL, with Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney, Beckham and Berrios competing for opportunities. Austin’s injury, however, removes an important piece from the equation and creates an opening that could benefit Beckham.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic was among those to point out how significantly the injury could change the roster battle. “NFL is a cold world, but life goes on. Calvin Austin injury may have cleared a path to a roster spot for Odell. It was going to be a coin flip between Odell and Berrios for one spot. If the Austin injury is as serious as it appeared, then would think both make it.”

Advertisement

Calvin Austin injury could change Giants WR room

Before Calvin Austin’s injury, the Giants appeared to face a difficult decision between Odell Beckham Jr. and Braxton Berrios. Keeping both would have required New York to dedicate another roster spot to the position, something that was not necessarily guaranteed with so many other needs.

Austin’s season-ending injury changes that situation. His absence creates an immediate need for additional depth, particularly because he was expected to contribute from the slot and in other areas of the Giants’ offense.

That could give Beckham the security he needed to survive the final roster cuts. While his role may not resemble the superstar position he once occupied in New York, the veteran receiver can still provide experience and another weapon for a young offense led by Jaxson Dart.

Advertisement

Will Odell Beckham Jr. make the NY Giants roster?

Odell Beckham Jr. has a strong chance to make the Giants roster. Dan Duggan explained Beckham may not simply step into Austin’s role. Instead, he believes New York could distribute those snaps among several players, creating a committee approach in the slot.

“I think it’ll be by committee, especially when you consider Likely is going to line up in the slot a ton. Berrios is the closest to a 1:1 replacement for Austin, but would think you’ll also see an uptick of slot snaps for Nabers, Mooney, Odell.”

That would give Beckham another opportunity to contribute without requiring the Giants to make him a full-time slot receiver. The coaching staff could move him around depending on the matchup while also increasing the workload of Nabers and Mooney.

Advertisement

Berrios remains the most natural replacement for Austin’s skill set, but the Giants now have enough versatility to distribute those responsibilities across the roster. For Beckham, that could be the difference between making the team and becoming one of the most notable cuts of the summer.

What is the Giants’ WR depth chart?

If Duggan’s projection becomes reality, the Giants could enter the 2026 regular season with six primary wide receivers: Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney, Odell Beckham Jr. and Braxton Berrios.

Advertisement

That would be a deep and experienced group for Dart to work with. Nabers remains the centerpiece, while Fields could establish himself as an important young option. Slayton and Mooney provide veteran experience, and Beckham and Berrios could offer additional versatility.

Austin’s injury is obviously a major blow for the Giants, but it could have a significant indirect impact on the roster battle. Beckham’s chances of making the team now appear much stronger, while Berrios could also avoid becoming the odd man out.