Diamondbacks teammates reportedly ‘incensed’ over Ketel Marte’s recent conduct

Ketel Marte remains one of the Arizona Diamondbacks' most indispensable stars, but his recent off-field antics have reportedly created friction inside the clubhouse.

As the Arizona Diamondbacks scratch and claw for an National League Wild Card berth, trouble is brewing inside the clubhouse. According to a report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte is embroiled in a tense situation with his teammates after a sudden, unexcused pregame departure.

Nightengale reported that several D-backs players are “incensed” over Marte’s latest antics, a frustration amplified by the fact that he previously left the club for three unapproved days following last season’s All-Star break.

With the regular season heading into the home stretch, Arizona must now navigate major internal friction. Even as Marte nears a return from the injured list, questions surround his focus and commitment, with reported comments from inside the room underscoring a rift within the roster.

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While manager Torey Lovullo publicly insists the Diamondbacks are preparing for Marte’s imminent reactivation, the damaging report paints a far more complicated picture for a team that desperately needs total cohesion to stay afloat in the postseason chase.

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks fields a ground-ball out.

Marte’s questionable actions

Marte drew heavy scrutiny following an unauthorized absence during a road series, mysteriously failing to report to the ballpark. Public backlash intensified after footage surfaced showing him gambling at a casino near the team facility shortly after being placed on the IL.

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The fallout threatens to leave lasting scars on the franchise’s internal culture. Marte’s abrupt disappearance and the optics that followed have severely strained relations with both team leadership and the veteran core during a critical postseason push.

Marte’s potential comeback

Despite the brewing controversy, Marte could make a return to the diamond sooner than expected, targeting an August 31 return date. If activated, he would rejoin the Diamondbacks just in time for their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.