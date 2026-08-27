Why isn’t Shedeur Sanders playing today for Browns vs Patriots in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3?

Shedeur Sanders won't be available for the Cleveland Browns against the New England Patriots in Week 3 of the 2026 preseason.

The Cleveland Browns will wrap up their 2026 preseason against the New England Patriots, but Shedeur Sanders will not be part of the quarterback rotation.

Sanders entered training camp competing with Deshaun Watson for the Browns’ starting QB job. Despite showing promising flashes throughout the preseason, Shedeur ultimately fell short in the evaluation process as head coach Todd Monken decided that Watson gives Cleveland the best chance to start the regular season.

That decision has generated plenty of discussion around Cleveland, particularly because Sanders appeared to outperform Watson at times during the preseason. Nevertheless, Watson is now the Browns’ QB1, while Sanders will have to wait for his next opportunity to prove he can become the franchise’s long-term answer.

Advertisement

Is Shedeur Sanders playing today for Browns vs Patriots?

No. Shedeur Sanders will not play for the Browns against the Patriots in the final preseason game of 2026. That means Sanders’ preseason is officially over, and he will not receive any additional game reps before the regular season begins.

His next chance could come during the regular season if circumstances change, but for now, Watson remains firmly ahead of him on the depth chart. For Sanders, the challenge now shifts from winning the QB1 competition to continuing his development and being ready if the Browns eventually need him.

Why is Shedeur Sanders not playing for Browns against Patriots?

The decision was made by Todd Monken, who believes Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson have already received enough preseason playing time for the coaching staff to properly evaluate them.

Advertisement

Instead of giving Sanders another opportunity, Monken wants to use the final preseason game to look at Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green. Gabriel is expected to start against New England, while Green should also receive significant playing time.

The Browns are now trying to answer a different question: how many quarterbacks will they carry on the 53-man roster? The possibility of keeping four quarterbacks remains on the table, but Cleveland must determine whether there is enough value to justify using that many roster spots.

If the Browns decide four quarterbacks are too many, Gabriel could be the player most vulnerable to being released. That makes tonight’s game particularly important for Gabriel and Green. While Sanders and Watson have already completed their preseason evaluations, the two younger quarterbacks have one final opportunity to show Monken what they can bring to the roster.