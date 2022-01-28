Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre says his gut feeling tells him that Aaron Rodgers is leaving town. Check out what the Hall of Famer quarterback said about Rodgers' situation.

The Green Bay Packers have officially gone full circle. They entered the NFL season with uncertainty about Aaron Rodgers' future with the team, dominated and got the first seed in the NFC, and went back home empty-handed with the same doubts about Rodgers.

Just when it seemed like Rodgers and the front office had made amends, their tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers brought all of the issues back. Now, it could be the dawn of a new era at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers is reportedly considering leaving the team depending on what they do in the offseason. He's also thinking about retirement, although that seems more unlikely. And if you were to ask Packers legend, Brett Favre, he'd tell you that Rodgers is all but gone.

NFL News: Brett Favre Thinks Aaron Rodgers Will Leave The Packers

"Where do the Packers go from here? That's a good question," Favre said, per CBS Sports. "I think we may have seen the last of Aaron in Green Bay. I don't know that for certain, it's just a gut [feeling]. He may try his hand somewhere else."

Favre, who knows what it's like to pursue a new challenge late in his career, actually adviced Rodgers to leave the Packers and start over somewhere else, comparing it with Tom Brady's situation:

"It's not uncommon for a guy to switch teams after a long productive career somewhere else," Favre added. "My advice would be, if your gut is telling you, 'I want to try my hand somewhere else. It's kind of gotten stale here or stagnant or numb or whatever the feeling is, then go give it a try. I think sometimes, it's reinvigorating."

"I talked to Tom (Brady) and he and I both agreed that it's kind of like starting over again," Favre said. "There's something exciting about that. I would say act on it, because the one thing is if you don't, you're always going to regret not acting on that impulse."

Rodgers has been tied with a move to the Denver Broncos in the wake of Nathaniel Hackett's hiring as head coach, but it seems like he won't say anything or address this situation until late in the offseason.