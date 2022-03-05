Speculation continues to mount about Tom Brady's return to the NFL as the 49ers hired Brian Griese as quarterbacks head coach for the upcoming 2022-23 NFL season.

The San Francisco 49ers have a new quarterbacks coach, a man with NFL playing experience named Brian Griese. Some know Brian Griese as an commentator for Monday Night Football on ESPN, but Griese has officially been part of the 49ers coaching staff for less than a day.

Previously the quarterbacks coach was Rich Scangarello, he worked with the 49ers during 2017, 2018 and 2021. Scangarello got a new job with Kentucky for the 2022 NCAA college football season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

This is one of the few changes to the 49ers coaching staff being made before the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. The 49ers are expected to make more coaching changes in the coming weeks.

Does Brian Griese have coaching experience?

No, Griese has no NFL coaching experience, he was a professional and college player from 1995 to 2008. This is the first time Brian Griese has accepted an NFL coaching job.

What NFL team did Brian Griese play for?

Brian Griese is a super bowl champion with the Denver Broncos, he was John Elway's backup quarterback during Super Bowl XXXIII in 1999. After his stint with the Broncos, Griese played for the Dolphins, Buccaneers twice and Bears.

Where do Brian Griese and Tom Brady know each other?

They both attended the same college, Michigan, and they played for the Michigan Wolverines for a couple of seasons. Griese played a couple of seasons as a starter from 1995 to 1997, while Brady was the starter from 1998 to 1999.

Speculation about Tom Brady coming out of retirement to play for the 49ers is growing even more, especially after his ex-college buddy Griese became the franchise's new Qbs coach.