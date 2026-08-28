Broncos vs Vikings: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 28, 2026

The Denver Broncos host the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in the final week of the 2026 NFL preseason. With both teams evaluating their rosters before the regular season, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Denver Broncos vs Minnesota Vikings Tournament NFL Preseason Date Friday, August 28, 2026 Time 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT TV Channels NFL Network Live Stream Fubo, NFL+

How to watch Broncos vs Vikings in the USA

The Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings preseason finale will be televised nationally on NFL Network. For viewers who prefer streaming, Fubo and NFL+ offers live coverage of nationally televised preseason games.

Can I watch Broncos vs Vikings for free?

Yes, eligible new Fubo subscribers can use its 5-day free trial to watch Broncos vs. Vikings. It offers a five-day trial, and its NFL Network page lists the channel as available through the service with a free-trial option.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Denver and Minnesota are both using the matchup as the last major evaluation opportunity before the league’s roster cutdown deadline, with coaches needing to make decisions on players fighting for the final spots on the 53-man roster. Denver’s official site confirms that the game is the team’s preseason finale, just two days before the deadline.

Carson Wentz #11 of the Minnesota Vikings (Source: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

For the Broncos, one of the biggest storylines is who can separate themselves in the depth chart. Head coach Sean Payton said Bo Nix probably will not play, meaning the quarterback workload should fall primarily to Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger.

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Nix has only appeared in one preseason game, completing 6 of 9 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, so Denver is prioritizing his preparation for the regular season rather than exposing him to unnecessary preseason snaps.

Minnesota are approaching the game with a similar philosophy. The Vikings enter the finale after a 13-3 loss to Baltimore in which reserves received extensive playing time, and the organization has continued evaluating players across the roster rather than treating the preseason results as the primary objective.

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What time is the Broncos vs Vikings match?

The Broncos vs. Vikings game kicks off on Friday, August 28, at 9:00 PM ET. The game will be played at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, with the local kickoff set for 7:00 PM Mountain Time.