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Cam Schlittler’s Cy Young push shows why the NY Yankees are ready for October

While the New York Yankees continue to deal with roster flaws elsewhere, right-hander Cam Schlittler keeps bolstering his Cy Young case with every turn in the rotation.

Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees pitches.
© Jim McIsaac/Getty ImagesCam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees pitches.

The New York Yankees‘ regular season has been filled with turbulence, defined by key injuries, lineup slumps, and unexpected breakthroughs. Front and center in that rotation has been Cam Schlittler, who has delivered nearly every time he has taken the mound.

Schlittler’s dominant regular-season performance has vaulted him into the Cy Young conversation. He recently turned in another scoreless outing for New York, marking his 18th start of the season allowing one or fewer runs, an MLB best.

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Schlittler has established himself as an elite starter for the Yankees, anchoring the rotation and stepping up in crucial spots. He expanded his pitch mix and honed his command, pairing high strikeout rates with elite run prevention.

As speculation surrounds Aaron Boone’s managerial future heading into the postseason, Schlittler continues to prove why he is an indispensable asset for October baseball.

Schlittler’s standout 2026 highlights

His impressive campaign includes several signature games, starting early with an eight-strikeout, six-scoreless-inning masterpiece against the Texas Rangers. In May, he spearheaded a Subway Series win over the New York Mets at Citi Field, striking out nine while allowing just two hits over six frames.

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On August 28, Schlittler reached a major career milestone by collecting his 200th strikeout of the season during a 1–0 divisional victory over the Boston Red Sox, tossing 5.2 shutout innings with eight punchouts.

Beyond his individual line scores, Schlittler’s steady workload earned him his first career All-Star selection. His underlying metrics reflect elite production across the board, featuring a 2.09 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP, a 12–6 record, and a strikeout rate over 11 K/9 through 163.2 innings pitched.

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Santiago Tovar
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