NY Giants HC John Harbaugh can’t confirm Odell Beckham Jr.’s future, but has an idea

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of several players who have made a tremendous effort to earn a spot on the New York Giants’ 53-man roster under John Harbaugh.

John Harbaugh revealed that he would keep a surprisingly large number of wide receivers, increasing the chances of Odell Beckham Jr. making the final 53-man roster. However, despite OBJ’s efforts throughout training camp, the coach could not confirm whether he will ultimately be a member of the New York Giants during the 2026 NFL season.

“We’re working through that right now. We have a pretty good idea, but we’re not ready to make that announcement,” Harbaugh recently told the press. The decision is getting closer, and it will ultimately determine which players will represent the G-Men starting in Week 1.

Beckham Jr. stepped up following Calvin Austin’s injury, and many believe his future could be in blue next season. Now, it remains to be seen what final decision the coaching staff will make based on the team’s needs and overall strategy.

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OBJ’s final preseason appearance

Odell Beckham Jr. made a strong final case to lock down his spot on the 53-man roster in the Giants’ 23-6 preseason finale win over the New York Jets. Suiting up for his nostalgic reunion in New York, the 33-year-old veteran showed he still has explosive juice left in the tank, hauling in 3 of his 6 targets for 53 yards (17.7 yards per reception).

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the New York Giants is on the field before a preseason game.

OBJ highlighted his night with a crisp 23-yard grab that set up a Giants touchdown inside the 10-yard line, and he nearly blew the game open when he burned the Jets’ secondary deep, only for Jameis Winston to barely overthrow what would have been a 70-yard touchdown strike.

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The Giants’ receiving corps ahead of the cutdown

While names like Malachi Fields and Malik Nabers appear to have their spots secured, there are still several players whose futures remain uncertain. Here is how the Giants’ receiving corps is shaping up ahead of the final 53-man roster cutdown.

SWR LWR RWR Darnell Mooney Malik Nabers Darius Slayton Braxton Berrios Odell Beckham Jr. Malachi Fields Xavier Gipson Isaiah Hodgins Dalen Cambre Kobe Prentice Jalin Hyatt

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