Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores second goal of the season with Al Nassr vs Al Taawuon

Cristiano Ronaldo scores in the Saudi Pro League against Al Taawuon, netting his second goal of the season.

Amid lingering questions over his workload this season, Cristiano Ronaldo reminded fans of his clinical form, scoring Al Nassr‘s second goal in a victory over Al Taawuon in Saudi Pro League action following his appearance at the 2026 World Cup.

On the heels of a tense situation during Al Nassr’s last match—which manager Ange Postecoglou openly addressed—Cristiano once again proved his status as a pillar of the squad, making any thought of benching him going forward a far less viable option.

Although Ronaldo celebrated his team’s comeback after exiting the pitch facing a 2-0 deficit, speculation swirled regarding his rapport with Postecoglou. However, his latest goal effectively put any rumors of an internal rift to rest.

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Al Nassr now shift focus to their upcoming fixtures as the club aims to maintain its grip on the top of the Saudi Pro League standings, a push bolstered significantly by this key victory.

🚨🇸🇦 | GOAL: CRISTIANO RONALDO SEALS THE COMEBACK FOR AL-NASSR!



978 CAREER GOALS! THE GOAT!



Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Taawuon. pic.twitter.com/OwxPTvxjrT — TheGoalsZone (@TheGoalsZone) August 28, 2026

Cristiano’s performance so far with Al Nassr

Following his World Cup campaign and an extended offseason break, Ronaldo rejoined the squad for the opening stretch of the Saudi Pro League season, compiling the following stats:

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