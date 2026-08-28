Who are the starting quarterbacks for Broncos vs Vikings tonight in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3?

The Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings head into their 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3 matchup with their starting quarterback positions already locked in.

The Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings are finalizing preparations for their 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3 matchup as both squads work to finalize their quarterback positions.

For the Broncos, starting quarterback Bo Nix is not expected to play, leaving Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger to handle quarterback duties for the entire game. Stidham is expected to serve as the backup quarterback. Even if Ehlinger receives the majority of the work against Minnesota, it could simply be Denver allowing him to audition for another team.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared that several players will be inactive for the game, noting that it remains undetermined who will start at quarterback among J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer. O’Connell is hopeful McCarthy can get more reps, though he did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle issue suffered last weekend against Baltimore.

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Vikings quarterback preseason performance

It has not been a good preseason for McCarthy, who has completed 52.9% of his passes—the lowest mark among the four Minnesota quarterbacks—for 115 yards.

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings talks to teammates on a sideline.

Wentz, on the other hand, has been by far the most efficient quarterback over the last two games. He leads the team in completion rate (72%) and passing yards (173), while standing as the only quarterback on the squad to throw a touchdown.

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Last season, McCarthy completed 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, adding 181 rushing yards and four touchdowns across 10 games. While he posted a 6-4 record on the season, he faced a ton of criticism for his performance earlier in the year.

Expectations for Denver’s quarterbacks

If Ehlinger does not end up on the active roster as the third-string quarterback, he will presumably be a top target for Denver’s practice squad. Following a disastrous showing in the NFL AFC Championship Game—where he was thrust into action after Nix broke his ankle in January—Stidham was a player many Broncos fans wanted to see replaced. The announcement that he would have to win a competition against Ehlinger to hold onto his job was met with excitement from Broncos Country.

However, if this ever was a one-on-one competition, Stidham likely ended those talks with a sharp performance against the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason opener. He demonstrated terrific command of the offense, completing 9 of 15 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown pass.