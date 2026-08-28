Who are the starting quarterbacks for NY Giants vs Jets today in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3?

The Giants will face the Jets in the final preseason game before the roster deadline.

The New York Giants and Jets will meet today in Week 3 of preseason, with both teams using the matchup to make their last evaluations before the regular season. The biggest question for the Giants is whether Jaxson Dart will finally receive additional live-game reps before Week 1.

John Harbaugh has remained undecided about playing his starting quarterback. Dart is expected to lead the Giants into the regular season, but the coaching staff is weighing the value of giving him a few series against the risk of exposing him to injury.

The Jets have a much clearer plan. Geno Smith will not play, allowing New York to give extended opportunities to its backup quarterbacks. Cade Klubnik, Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook are all expected to see action as the Jets finalize their quarterback depth chart.

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Who will be the starting QB for Giants vs Jets today?

Jameis Winston is expected to start for the Giants against the Jets. Jaxson Dart’s status was a game-time decision as John Harbaugh indicated that he might give the second-year quarterback one or two series, particularly because of the importance of getting him live-game reps before the regular season.

The situation is especially relevant because Dart is learning a new offensive system under Matt Nagy. Harbaugh has acknowledged that Dart’s lack of playing time is something the coaching staff has to consider before deciding whether he should take the field. However, the starter is out.

As a consequence, the Giants will turn to Jameis Winston, Brandon Allen and Jake Haener for the majority of the quarterback snaps. Winston spot as QB2 appears to be secure.

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Who will start at QB for Jets vs Giants today?

Geno Smith will not play for the Jets against the Giants. The veteran quarterback will receive a preseason rest day as New York prioritizes his health before the start of the regular season. Instead, Cade Klubnik, Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook are expected to handle the quarterback duties for the Jets.