Cowboys acquire Broderick Jones in surprising trade with Steelers: Will the OT start for Dallas?

After a whirlwind of an offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers opted to trade Broderick Jones to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys are taking a gamble to strengthen their offensive line. They traded for offensive tackle Broderick Jones, sending a 2027 third-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The deal was reported by John Machota of The Athletic. Jones never delivered what was promised on the Steelers, with many lows and not as much highs. Given that he was a first round pick, he underperformed. He also had quite a severe neck injury that hampered him throughout the offseason.

The Steelers spent big-time draft capital this year in the offensive line, so they were comfortable sending Jones to Dallas. However, he will now, presumably, compete for a starting role with the Cowboys.

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Will Broderick Jones start for the Cowboys?

Dallas is bringing back all starting linemen from a season ago. Jones should settle behind Terence Steele on the right tackle. However, while he might not start, he becomes a premium backup.

I didn’t have Broderick Jones making the initial 53-man and I still don’t think he will. This is the 4th quarter of a preseason game and he’s getting worked over by a journeyman UDFA. This should be child’s play for Jones, yet he looks unplayable. pic.twitter.com/9TbbUvAgZw — Donny Football (@DonChed54) August 24, 2026

Jones is a clear upgrade over Drew Shelton and Nate Thomas, who have brought doubts at the swing tackle position. Jones represents an upgrade in quality and strengthened the depth. However, the price might have been to high.

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Did the Cowboys pay too much?

A third round pick for a depth piece is a steep price to pay. However, this is only if the Cowboys actually see Jones as a depth piece. After all, in the case that Jones becomes a starter, this could be a fair deal.

A third round pick is a valued commodity and Jones wasn’t even close to being a lock for the Steelers’ 53-man roster. Hence, as of now, it seems like the Steelers won the trade massively.