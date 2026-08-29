Steelers’ legend Ben Roethlisberger reveals which QB has more upside between Drew Allar and Will Howard

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading toward the 2026 roster deadline with one of the most intriguing quarterback rooms in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers is firmly established as the starter, but the long-term picture behind him remains a major question.

Will Howard and Drew Allar are viewed as the potential quarterbacks of the future, while Mason Rudolph provides Pittsburgh with valuable experience. The Steelers now appear prepared to carry all four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, despite the unusual decision to dedicate four roster spots to the position.

Amid that debate, Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger has made his preference clear regarding which young quarterback has the highest long-term ceiling. Speaking on his Footbahlin podcast, Roethlisberger gave Drew Allar a major endorsement.

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Is Drew Allar better than Will Howard?

Ben Roethlisberger believes Will Howard is currently the better quarterback, but he sees significantly more long-term upside in Drew Allar. A major endorsement from one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in Steelers history.

“If you believe in Drew Allar’s upside, I think Drew has a lot of upside. I think Will is better now, but I think Drew has the potential to be better down the road. Watching Drew throw is beautiful. The way the ball comes off his hand, the zip he has on it, the ease that he throws with. It’s fun to watch.”

Roethlisberger is essentially separating the two young quarterbacks into two categories: Howard is more prepared to contribute right now, while Allar possesses the physical tools and developmental potential to eventually become the better player.

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The comments are particularly interesting because Allar is entering his first NFL season after being selected by Pittsburgh in the 2026 NFL Draft, while Howard is already entering his second year with the organization.

Will the Steelers keep all four quarterbacks?

The Steelers appear increasingly likely to carry Rodgers, Rudolph, Howard and Allar on their 53-man roster. Mike McCarthy recently praised the entire quarterback room, describing the Steelers as having two veterans they can win with and two young quarterbacks they are excited about for the future.

That strongly indicated that Pittsburgh does not want to risk losing either Howard or Allar by attempting to place them on the practice squad. Roethlisberger has previously argued that Pittsburgh should prioritize Howard and Allar over Rudolph, believing that the young quarterbacks are too valuable to expose to waivers.

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That creates an unusual situation for the Steelers. Keeping four quarterbacks means sacrificing a roster spot that could otherwise be used at another position. But putting either young quarterback on the practice squad could result in another team claiming him. For Roethlisberger, the choice appears clear: keep the young talent.

Ben Roethlisberger wants the Steelers to move on from Mason Rudolph

Despite praising the entire quarterback room, Roethlisberger’s preferred solution remains different from what Pittsburgh appears ready to do. He has repeatedly argued that the Steelers should keep Howard and Allar while finding a way to move on from Rudolph, whether through release or the practice squad.

His latest comments continue to emphasize the value he sees in the two young quarterbacks. The Steelers, however, appear to have reached a different conclusion.

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Rudolph’s experience makes him a valuable insurance policy behind Rodgers, while Howard and Allar represent the organization’s potential future at quarterback.