NY Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. gets emotional as possible roster cut looms

Odell Beckham Jr. is just hours away from finding out whether he will remain with the New York Giants, but for the veteran wide receiver, making the 53-man roster would mean much more than simply extending his NFL career.

After returning to the organization where he became one of the league’s biggest stars, Beckham has spent the offseason competing for a roster spot and trying to prove that he can still contribute at the highest level.

John Harbaugh has already praised Beckham’s performance and said he has done enough to make an NFL roster. Now, Beckham has revealed just how much it would mean to him if the Giants ultimately give him another opportunity.

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What would making the Giants roster mean to Odell Beckham Jr.?

Odell Beckham Jr. delivered an emotional answer when asked what making the Giants roster would mean to him, explaining that his motivation goes far beyond football.

“Everything. Seeing my son at the game, yelling, just looking at me, I just want to show him. I want to lead the way. I want to be a good example for him. A good man. I’ve grown so much. It would mean everything to me if I made it.”

Making the Giants roster would allow him to continue his NFL career, but it would also give him an opportunity to show his son what perseverance looks like. An extraordinary comeback.

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Beckham has experienced virtually every extreme during his NFL career. He went from becoming one of the league’s biggest stars in New York to dealing with injuries and uncertainty about his future. Now, he is once again fighting for a place on the Giants’ roster.