NY Yankees reportedly weighing Aaron Boone’s future ahead of postseason run

The New York Yankees enter this season under immense pressure, with reports indicating manager Aaron Boone's job security hinges entirely on how far the team goes this year.

Amid the situations that the New York Yankees are facing regarding the results and the injuries of some of the best players in the roster, there is a report that involves manager Aaron Boone and his future with the team, which would be hanging from one condition.

According to New York Post‘s Jon Heyman, the Yankees manager’s future hangs in what happens this season with the Yankees. “Yankees manager Aaron Boone might be on slightly less steady ground, as an eighth year out of nine failing to reach the World Series could at least spark some internal debate,” Heyman revealed.

Despite there were some confidence about Boone ahead of this season, after 9 years, the team hasn’t reached the title in the MLB and that’s why there is a potential expectation regarding his continuity, depending on the performance during the rest of the season.

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Meanwhile, the club finds itself at a crossroads. The recent struggles of top prospect George Lombard Jr. have been a tough pill to swallow for both the coaching staff and the infielder himself, particularly after he etched his name into the record books for all the wrong reasons.

Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees.

The Yankees are dealing with different players in the IL

With the Yankees having a great record in the regular season, the fanbase expects to have the players in the IL ready for the upcoming challenges ahead, as their captain Aaron Judge explained his desire to bypass the rehab game prior to his appearance in the majors again.

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However, there is also a confirmation from Giancarlo Stanton injury setback which changed a lot in the roster plans for the remainder of the season. Now, other names have been already updated on their timeline to return from the IL, like Max Fried.

Facing a crucial stretch, the Yankees are under intense pressure to deliver a deep postseason run, a factor that will heavily influence the front office’s decision on Boone’s future as manager.