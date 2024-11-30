Browns DE Myles Garrett sends strong warning to the rest of the NFL teams regarding the playoffs

Slowly, the NFL is approaching the final stretch, and several teams are starting to position themselves not only to reach the playoffs but also to contend for a potential Super Bowl. The situation for the Cleveland Browns is a bit more complex, however, their star DE Myles Garrett remains confident that he, his teammates, and head coach Kevin Stefanski can turn things around.

Week 13 brings a tough road trip for the Browns as they head to Denver to face the Broncos led by Bo Nix, undoubtedly a challenging matchup. Contrary to what many may believe, within the Browns’ locker room, the team is convinced that this game could be the turning point to finally get their season back on track and secure the much-needed playoff berth.

Garrett is a natural leader for this team, which has had to deal with not only tough injuries like that of DeShaun Watson but also underwhelming performances in some games. Nevertheless, the DE made it clear to the press that he has full confidence in his teammates to achieve the feat: “Because I believe it, and Kevin (Stefanski) believes it,” Garrett said.

“That means us as a leadership council, we believe. And what we believe in, the team’s going to as well. And we’re not going to shy away from the fact that that’s where our goals and aspirations still are, no matter what the record is. Teams have come back from worse, and we’re looking to be one of those teams,” he finally stated.

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) blocks Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the third quarter of the National Football League game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2024, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH.

Heading into the game against the Broncos, Stefanski‘s team holds a negative record of three wins and eight losses. The trip to Denver is the first step in turning things around, but another misstep will likely end the playoff hopes for Garrett and his teammates.

Bo Nix, the major threat for the Browns

The Browns will travel to Denver to face the home team in one of the most challenging environments in the NFL. Not only that, but Sean Payton’s squad also boasts one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the league. Myles Garrett, speaking with the press, is well aware of Bo Nix’s talent and how difficult it will be to stop him.

“He’s elusive, and he’s been moving the pocket for them,” Garrett stated via the team’s transcripts. “They’re giving him time to throw, and he’s making those throws down the field. He’s feeling a lot more comfortable week-to-week, and I want to get that pocket moving, and he’s able to use his feet to his advantage, he’s very talented.”

In his first year as a player for the Broncos, the former Oregon Ducks QB has thrown for 2,548 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos gives a thumbs up in the second quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Garrett sees this matchup against the Broncos as a chance for redemption

Myles Garrett approaches this game against Denver with a somewhat unique perspective. In his last matchup against the Broncos, the DE played through an injury to one of his shoulders, which prevented him from performing at 100 percent of his abilities. A chance for redemption? Perhaps, though every game is unique in its own right.

“Looking at the matchup, I wish I would have been able to use some different moves as far as how my shoulder felt,” Garrett stated. “I think I used what I felt I could at that time. And he [Bolles] was a good pass blocker, taking nothing away from him. He did well however I was feeling and they made the most of it. That was a game where we couldn’t get off the field and when we went back on the field, we just couldn’t make those plays to get back the offense in good scoring position.”

“I remember multiple times where we were pretty close to either making a big play in the backfield or make a play on the ball, and we just weren’t there,” Garrett continued. “And so, myself feeling better and the guys with another year of being a part of this defense, feeling good, come off a big win, I feel like guys are ready to make up for that loss last year,” he finally concluded.