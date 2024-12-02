Baker Mayfield has had an impressive run with the Buccaneers. However, his 2024 NFL season nearly came to an end earlier due to a close call with a tough injury in Week 13.

In 2023, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed a reliable replacement for Tom Brady. Replacing the seven-time Super Bowl champion wasn’t an easy task, but Tampa Bay had to find a solution quickly.

In the free agency market, the NFC South club found Baker Mayfield available. Although he initially faced challenges securing the starting job, he eventually earned it and now holds onto the position firmly.

Baker Mayfield opens up on nearly suffering a season-ending injury in Week 13

The transition the Buccaneers made at quarterback has been remarkable. While Mayfield isn’t close to Brady’s level, he has kept the team competitive despite initial low expectations.

Tampa Bay has high hopes for what the former first overall pick can do for the franchise. However, injuries have plagued the team this season, and Baker Mayfield almost joined that list.

In Week 13, the Buccaneers secured a close victory over the Panthers. In the third quarter, Tampa Bay nearly lost Mayfield to a season-ending injury when he was stepped on, setting off alarms for the team.

Kyle Trask replaced Mayfield immediately, but fortunately, it was only a one-play absence. Now, the former Browns quarterback has shared his thoughts on narrowly avoiding a disastrous injury.

CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 01: Baker Mayfield 6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball during the second half of a football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 1, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 01 Buccaneers at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241201038

“Honestly, it scared the daylights out of me,” Mayfield said, via the team’s website. “I’ve seen some people pop their Achilles before and they say it feels like you got cleated. Obviously, not knowing what exactly happened that’s what I thought I did. It was a little painful, but I got taped again and went back out there.”

What is Baker Mayfield’s contract with the Buccaneers?

Following a strong 2023 season, the Buccaneers opted to extend their partnership with Baker Mayfield. Initially, he signed a one-year deal, but the club wasted no time offering him a new contract this offseason.

In March, Baker Mayfield signed a three-year, $100 million contract extension with the Buccaneers, including $50 million guaranteed. The deal runs through the 2026 season, when Mayfield will be 31 years old.

