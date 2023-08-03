A new era will begin for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFC South team will have a new quarterback for the upcoming season, and despite all the uncertainty, an NFL scout thinks that Baker Mayfield is actually an upgrade for Tom Brady.

In 2020, the Buccaneers made a life-changing decision by signing Tom Brady. The legendary quarterback immediately proved his value by winning the Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

At the end of the 2022 campaign, Brady announced his retirement, this time for good. He left Tampa Bay without a starting quarterback, but the team signed Baker Mayfield this offseason to replace the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

NFL scout sees a bright future for Baker Mayfield, compares him to Tom Brady

Baker Mayfield has one of the biggest challenges of his career: to replace Tom Brady. During the free agency, the Buccaneers decided to sign the former Rams player, who is set to be the starting quarterback this year.

As of today, there’s no clear winner between him and Kyle Trask for the starting job. However, a former NFL scout has given advice to the Buccaneers, saying that Mayfield is an upgrade over Brady.

“I just think they’ll be able to do more with Mayfield because, to be honest, he’s just younger and tougher right now,” former NFL scout Jim Monos said, via Joe Bucs Fans. “Brady was good; Brady was checked out.

“You’re maxed out with Brady at that point. He was an easy guy to prepare for — for defenses. He wasn’t going anywhere.”

Although Baker Mayfield is not exactly the synonym of ‘mobility’, he does know how to play out of the pocket, which Brady was unable to do in the last years of his career. The former 1st overall pick could pose a bigger threat for his rivals, with more options than just throwing the ball.