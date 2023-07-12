At the end of the 2022 NFL season, Tom Brady announced his retirement, but could he return this year? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ website may have hinted at the quarterback’s comeback this year.

After 23 successful years, Tom Brady decided to quit football after the 2022 campaign. The quarterback won seven Super Bowls; six with the New England Patriots, and one more with the Buccaneers.

Everyone was wondering if the quarterback was serious about his decision, as he had previously un-retired to play last season. He stated that this time it was for real, but now his former team’s website may have revealed a second comeback by the legendary player.

Buccaneers’ website may have hinted at Tom Brady’s comeback this year

When Brady announced his retirement, the Buccaneers truly felt the impact. The seven-time Super Bowl champion left the team without a starting quarterback, and they had to quickly find one to replace him.

During this offseason, Tampa Bay signed Baker Mayfield, who was available in the free-agency market. He is competing with Kyle Trask for the starting role, but it seems like both players are facing significant challenges in filling Brady’s shoes.

For this reason, fans started asking the team to convince Tom Brady to return. Now, the Buccaneers have hinted at his possible comeback, and everyone is shocked about it.

The team announced today that they will use the ‘Creamsicle’ throwback uniforms this 2023 season, which will be worn on Oct. 15th against the Detroit Lions. Tampa Bay promptly made them available on their website, but with a big surprise.

The Buccaneers’ official website made some of their new jerseys of current players available for purchase. However, they included Brady’s uniform, which is somewhat unusual as he is no longer part of the team.

For some fans, this is simply a strategy to sell more jerseys, considering Brady is the latest star to have played for their team. However, other followers believe that it might be a hint at his potential comeback, and they are genuinely excited about it.