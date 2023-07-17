The starting quarterback role is still available in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but maybe not for too long. A veteran player of the team has now picked between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask to lead the club’s offense in the 2023 NFL season.

The Buccaneers have a tough challenge to face this year. The team had to find a new quarterback to replace Tom Brady, who earlier this year decided to retire. They found Baker Mayfield available as free agent, and they didn’t hesitate to add him to the squad.

During this offseason, the competition between both quarterbacks has been very tough. The Bucs must see which of the two options is the best for the team, but it seems like the rest of the roster has already selected its favorite.

Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask? Buccaneers’ veteran weighs in on this competition

It won’t be easy for the Buccaneers to replace one of the best quarterback the league has ever seen. Tom Brady’s retirement brought a lot of problems to the team, which desperately needed to find a new player to lead the team’s offense.

During this offseason, Mayfield and Trask have been seen competing against each other for the starting job. Now, linebacker Lavonte David has given some insight on who could be winning this race.

“Obviously, Baker, already he’s been ‘the guy’ and, you know, he’s expected to live up to what everybody expected him to be,” David said during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, per joebucsfan.com. “Baker is great for our locker room. I like the way Baker carries himself coming in with a ready-to-work mentality. Everybody loves him already and the way he approaches practice is great to see. So there’s definitely some great things to see out of Baker. He’s a guy who’s done it before — took his team to the playoffs and done some great things so far. So the competition with those guys is going to be very, very competitive, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

The Buccaneers signed Mayfield to a 1-year deal, so the former Rams player wants to live up to the expectations and earn a contract extension. Of course things won’t be easy, but it seems like he already has the roster behind his back to support him.