The Buffalo Bills are a remarkable franchise and one of the NFL founders. Throughout history, they have had very strong teams with outstanding players and this year is not the exception. They will try to get the Super Bowl in this 2022 season, but how many championship appearances and titles they have?

In this 2022 campaign, the Buffalo Bills, after 10 weeks, are still seen as the favorites to win the Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. Despite their 6-3 record, they will probably go to Playoffs through the Wild Card round, keeping their chances alive even without the Division title.

But it is not the first time Buffalo has a very dominant squad. They have been in the NFL since 1970, with remarkable teams and players that have built one of the most interesting and historic franchises in the league.

How many Super Bowl appearances and titles does the Buffalo Bills have?

For the oddsmakers, the Bills are the favorites to take the Vince Lombardi trophy back to Buffalo this year. It would be a great success for them as they have built a super team to become champions.

If they live up to the expectations and win the Super Bowl LVII, it would be their first NFL title ever. Yes, they have had great squads throughout history, but they have not been able to put the trophy in their showcase in more than 50 years of existence.

This doesn't mean they have not been to the Super Bowl. As a matter of fact, they have one of the worst records in the NFL: four consecutive defeats for the title.

From 1991 to 1994, the Buffalo Bills went to the Super Bowl, but they were unable to lift the trophy in all of them. They lost to the New York Giants, Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys (two times), becoming the first and only team to lose four consecutive title games in NFL history.