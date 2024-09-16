Trending topics:
NFL

Caleb Williams sends big warning to Bears teammates and NFL rivals, signaling season intent

After the Week 2 game, Caleb Williams sent a clear and strong message to his Chicago Bears teammates as well as to all other NFL teams, both within and outside the division.

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears walks off the field after being defeated by Houston Texans 19-1 at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
© Getty ImagesCaleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears walks off the field after being defeated by Houston Texans 19-1 at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

By Richard Tovar

Caleb Williams had another strong performance during Week 2, but this time, he couldn’t secure a win as the Chicago Bears fell to the Houston Texans 19-13. However, during the post-game press conference, the young quarterback sent a warning to his teammates and NFL rivals about what to expect from him and the franchise in the coming weeks.

In his post-game comments, Williams expressed his frustration over the loss, highlighting that the team failed to execute plays effectively and criticizing himself for the two interceptions he threw, calling them quite frustrating.

“We didn’t execute the way we needed to,” Williams said. “We’re going to keep getting better. Everything is about the response. It’s Week 2 with the guys… I’m a young guy, I understand it’s a long season, and I understand we’re going to respond. I will just get better every day at practice, focusing on all the different aspects throughout the weeks, paying attention to details and things like that.”

Advertisement

The Chicago Bears’ quarterback was unafraid to admit the mistakes made during the game. When asked about a slow start, he attributed it to poor mental coordination and assured that he would work on improving that.

Caleb Williams’ Expectations After the Game

When asked how he processes a game like this, where the Bears lost to the Texans, Williams explained that he takes the time to understand what went wrong and how to improve, focusing particularly on his own mistakes and those of his teammates.

Advertisement

Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Season

Williams’ second game of the 2024 NFL season was an improvement over his first in terms of passing yards, with 173 yards compared to the 93 he threw against the Titans in Week 1, where the team managed a victory. Another area of improvement in Week 2 was completed passes, with 23 out of 37 compared to 14 out of 29 in the season opener. However, he has yet to throw a touchdown pass.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Barcelona plan new contract for Lamine Yamal’s after rejecting record PSG offer for him
Soccer

Barcelona plan new contract for Lamine Yamal’s after rejecting record PSG offer for him

Texans' Joe Mixon blames Roger Goodell, NFL for his ankle injury
NFL

Texans' Joe Mixon blames Roger Goodell, NFL for his ankle injury

NBA News: Klay Thompson gets real about Dallas Mavericks potential ahead of new season
NBA

NBA News: Klay Thompson gets real about Dallas Mavericks potential ahead of new season

NCAAF News: Manning, Ewers teammate makes bold promise on Texas Longhorns season
Sports

NCAAF News: Manning, Ewers teammate makes bold promise on Texas Longhorns season

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo