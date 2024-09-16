Caleb Williams sends big warning to Bears teammates and NFL rivals, signaling season intent

After the Week 2 game, Caleb Williams sent a clear and strong message to his Chicago Bears teammates as well as to all other NFL teams, both within and outside the division.

Caleb Williams had another strong performance during Week 2, but this time, he couldn’t secure a win as the Chicago Bears fell to the Houston Texans 19-13. However, during the post-game press conference, the young quarterback sent a warning to his teammates and NFL rivals about what to expect from him and the franchise in the coming weeks.

In his post-game comments, Williams expressed his frustration over the loss, highlighting that the team failed to execute plays effectively and criticizing himself for the two interceptions he threw, calling them quite frustrating.

“We didn’t execute the way we needed to,” Williams said. “We’re going to keep getting better. Everything is about the response. It’s Week 2 with the guys… I’m a young guy, I understand it’s a long season, and I understand we’re going to respond. I will just get better every day at practice, focusing on all the different aspects throughout the weeks, paying attention to details and things like that.”

The Chicago Bears’ quarterback was unafraid to admit the mistakes made during the game. When asked about a slow start, he attributed it to poor mental coordination and assured that he would work on improving that.

Caleb Williams’ Expectations After the Game

When asked how he processes a game like this, where the Bears lost to the Texans, Williams explained that he takes the time to understand what went wrong and how to improve, focusing particularly on his own mistakes and those of his teammates.

Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Season

Williams’ second game of the 2024 NFL season was an improvement over his first in terms of passing yards, with 173 yards compared to the 93 he threw against the Titans in Week 1, where the team managed a victory. Another area of improvement in Week 2 was completed passes, with 23 out of 37 compared to 14 out of 29 in the season opener. However, he has yet to throw a touchdown pass.