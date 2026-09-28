Starting and backup QBs on Bears vs Eagles depth charts today for MNF in 2026 NFL Week 3

The Chicago Bears host the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field in a high-flying Monday Night Football matchup in Week 3 between two NFC contenders.

Soldier Field will be the main stage for a great Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles. Following Caleb Williams’ injury, Ben Johnson will lean on veteran Case Keenum as his starter. Nick Sirianni, meanwhile, will take the field with Jalen Hurts as his starting quarterback.

What about the backups on each team’s depth chart? The Bears were left somewhat depleted in this regard: Tyson Bagent became the primary backup after coming out of concussion protocol, while Chicago named running back Roschon Johnson as the designated emergency third-string QB.

In Philadelphia, things are somewhat clearer. Andy Dalton is the primary backup, while Tanner McKee is listed behind him on the depth chart, followed by Cole Payton who will be inactive.

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Depth Chart Chicago Bears Philadelphia Eagles QB1 Case Keenum Jalen Hurts QB2 Tyler Bagent Andy Dalton QB3 (Emergency) Roschon Johnson Tanner McKee

Case Keenum (L) Jalen Hurts (R).

Caleb Williams has yet to return from his injury

Caleb Williams suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain during the Chicago Bears’ Week 2 loss against the Minnesota Vikings. He was forced to exit the game in the second half after pulling up and getting carted off to the locker room. Medical evaluations later confirmed the Grade 2 strain, carrying a typical recovery timeline of three to four weeks.

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While Chicago has listed him as week-to-week and he is determined to beat the standard recovery frame, he is expected to miss several upcoming games, putting his potential return target around mid-to-late October.

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears is carted off the field after an injury.

Hurts remains the leader the Eagles need

Through the first two games of the 2026 NFL season, Jalen Hurts has led the Eagles to a 2–0 start, completing 40 of 62 passes (64.5%) for 467 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. He opened the year with a sharp three-touchdown performance against the Commanders before following it up with a 264-yard, two-touchdown effort in a Week 2 win over the Titans.

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On the ground, he has added 62 rushing yards on 12 carries, continuing to provide a steady dual-threat presence in Philadelphia‘s offense. Led by their biggest star, the Eagles want to make their way back to the Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles

Key takeaways

Case Keenum was named the starting quarterback following Caleb Williams’ injury.

was named the starting quarterback following Caleb Williams’ injury. Running back Roschon Johnson was designated as Chicago’s emergency third-string QB.

Jalen Hurts led Philadelphia to a 2–0 start behind 5 touchdown passes.