John Harbaugh lets JJ McCarthy know his role on NY Giants QB depth chart after trade

John Harbaugh wasted no time making J.J. McCarthy aware of what his job description will be after being traded to the New York Giants ahead of Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.

On the heels of the New York Giants report explaining what J.J. McCarthy’s trade meant for Jameis Winston on the depth chart, head coach John Harbaugh doubled down on the new quarterback’s role. Although the Giants updated their QB depth chart by adding McCarthy and waiving Jake Haener, Jameis Winston will remain the starting quarterback for the 2026 NFL season.

“All the other conversation isn’t going to help us beat the Cardinals. So it’s irrelevant. Jameis [Winston] will be the starter for as long as I can see into the future,” Harbaugh admitted after the Giants officially announced the trade for McCarthy, via Mike Garafolo.

Harbaugh even suggested McCarthy could fall as low as QB3 on the Giants’ depth chart when the Arizona Cardinals visit MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 4, for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL campaign. Thus, McCarthy will have to prove himself in practice just to be named the backup quarterback to QB1 Winston.

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Eyeing a change of scenery, this may not have been what the national championship-winning quarterback had in mind. Still, a lot can change, and if McCarthy does the right things, he might have a shot at being the Giants‘ starter down the road. Not in Week 4, though.

J.J. McCarthy and Jaxson Dart before a game last season.

NY Giants could name McCarthy QB3

The fact that McCarthy won’t be in the running for the starting job (at least right away) caught some fans by surprise, but it wasn’t illogical whatsoever. However, learning that the former 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft could fall as low as third-string quarterback on the depth chart is indeed a shocking announcement.

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On the one hand, that would mean McCarthy is rated below Jake Haener, whose last NFL game was on Dec. 15, 2024, with the New Orleans Saints (he finished 4-of-10 passing for 49 yards and an interception). On the other hand, it would mean the Giants will promote Haener back to the active roster, but they just placed the 27-year-old quarterback on waivers with the intention of sending him back to the practice squad.

If McCarthy struggles to learn the ropes in Matt Nagy’s offense over the coming practices leading into Week 4, there’s reason to believe New York might trust Haener more than McCarthy to back up Winston.

Harbaugh hasn’t named QB3s recently

Naming J.J. the team’s third-string quarterback would be another surprising decision by Harbaugh, who has used only two quarterbacks all season long and steered away from naming a third, emergency quarterback before every game.

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Based on his recent comment on McCarthy’s role, it appears New York might consider changing that strategy, but only if McCarthy doesn’t shine brightly enough to convince the team that he should be the backup.

NY Giants considered McCarthy, not Harbaugh

Having played his best years of football at the University of Michigan with brother Jim, it was reasonable to believe John Harbaugh was the driving force behind New York’s interest in McCarthy. However, the head coach revealed it was actually the other way around.

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“John Harbaugh says the front office initiated the idea last week of acquiring J.J. McCarthy to him. Not the other way around,” as reported by Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Whether the Giants thought of McCarthy before it even crossed Harbaugh’s mind or not, it doesn’t really matter. At the end of the day, Harbaugh was on board with the decision and will now hope everything works out in New York’s best interest.

Key takeaways

New York acquired J.J. McCarthy from Minnesota to bolster depth at the backup position.

from Minnesota to bolster depth at the backup position. Jameis Winston will retain his role as starting quarterback for the upcoming week.

will retain his role as starting quarterback for the upcoming week. Head coach John Harbaugh noted the front office initiated the trade.