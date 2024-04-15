Superstar WR CeeDee Lamb continues to wait for a contract extension, and with the Dallas Cowboys playing the waiting game, he might have to take matters into his own hands.

The Dallas Cowboys have put their fans through hell in the offseason. While most teams in the NFL have added more star power or made moves, Jerry Jones continues to be nowhere to be found.

His decision not to give Dak Prescott a contract extension has drawn plenty of criticism, and his quarterback might not be the only disgruntled star in Arlington right now.

According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, star WR CeeDee Lamb won’t report for their voluntary off-season program, as he’s still trying to get a contract extension.

CeeDee Lamb Will Skip The Cowboys’ Voluntary Off-Season Program

“Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb isn’t expected to attend the start of Dallas’ voluntary off-season program Monday while he awaits a new contract to replace the one scheduled to pay him a fully-guaranteed $17.199 million for his upcoming fifth-year option season,” tweeted Schefter.

The Cowboys’ decision to pick up his fifth-year option was an easy one. Then again, it also should’ve been to extend him after a career-best season in which he was — by far — their best player.

Also, with the Philadelphia Eagles giving DeVonta Smith an extension right now, this isn’t a good look for Jerry Jones, who has a long history of botching negotiations with players.

Jerry Jones Neds To Make A Move

The Cowboys should be in a hurry to pay a guy who led the league with 135 receptions last season. Lamb also had 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning first-team All-Pro honors.

Lamb has a lot at stake and holding out for the season might not be in his best interests right now, but he could try to force his way out of a team that has no clear direction and, judging by the owner’s actions — or lackthereof — no sense of urgency to compete whatsoever.