According to the latest rumors, the Las Vegas Raiders could make a huge move to lure Dak Prescott away from the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys have taken a shocking approach to Dak Prescott’s contract extension. Simply put, they’ve decided not to offer him one, so he’s going to play in an expiring deal for the upcoming season.

Prescott has spent his entire career in Dallas, and he might want things to stay that way. But if Jerry Jones refuses to budge, he risks losing his franchise quarterback and not getting much in return.

Considering that, and given the latest rumors of the Las Vegas Raiders’ interest in him, NFL analyst KD Drummond put together a trade proposal that could be enough to get a deal done.

The Cowboys Could Get A Big Haul For Prescott

“Cowboys send QB Dak Prescott to Raiders in exchange for QB Aiden O’Connell, picks 1.13, 2.44, 4.112, 2025 1st, 2025 3rd, 2026 2nd. The returns are similar to what the Detroit Lions got when they traded Matt Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a more accomplished quarterback in Jared Goff,” wrote Drummond.

He argues that if the Cowboys aren’t sold on Dak as their quarterback for the future, the timing seems right for them to move on from him and still get something valuable in return:

“If Dallas isn’t going to sign Prescott to an extension, why would they keep him for just a single season and only get a third-round compensatory consideration (the pick isn’t guaranteed) in 2026?” Drummond asked. “If Dallas doesn’t draft a QB in this draft, they have O’Connell compete with Trey Lance for QB1 status in training camp. Having two first-round picks in 2025 allows them to use them to find a future QB or add high-pedigree youth, which is what they do best as an organization.”

Even in his best season, the Cowboys still fell short of their goal, so it could make sense to hit the reset button. However, whether the Raiders are willing to part ways with that many assets to get a quarterback who has underperformed when the lights get bright remains to be seen.