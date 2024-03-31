The Dallas Cowboys are in the eye of the storm right now. Most NFL fans and pundits have called them out for barely making any moves in the offseason, ranking dead last in money spent in free agency.

Jerry Jones vowed to go ‘all-in’ in the offseason, but that hasn’t been the case thus far. If anything, he allowed two of their offensive linemen to leave, and Tony Pollard is no longer in town, either.

Needless to say, that should be a major concern for the Cowboys, especially considering the fact that Dak Prescott has failed to prove that he can put the team on his shoulders and lead them to a win.

The Dallas Cowboys Want Ezekiel Elliott Back In Arlington

With that in mind, and given that they desperately need to establish the run to find success, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that there’s a mutual interest in a reunion with Ezekiel Elliott:

“The Dallas Cowboys and free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott have mutual interest in a reunion,” wrote Fowler. “While a deal between Elliott and his former club has not been reached, both sides are open to it, sources added.”

Elliott was a fan favorite and a strong presence in the locker room before being released last offseason. His numbers took a huge dive every year, and it didn’t seem like he had much left in the tank.

Then again, he did have a solid season with the struggling New England Patriots, even taking over as the lead back in the final five games of the campaign when Rhamondre Stevenson was out.

The fans and the players will most definitely embrace the Ohio State product with open arms. Now, whether that’ll be enough for this team to compete or establish the running game remains to be seen.